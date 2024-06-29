Seven flights from the UAE launching in 2024

June has been a busy month for airlines in the UAE.

Several routes, such as Dubai to Bogota, Abu Dhabi to Bali and Sharjah to Krakow, have launched, meaning travellers have more options than ever, just one plane ride away.

Here's a look at some of the new routes – plus one that is expected to launch later this year:

Abu Dhabi to Boston

Etihad now has four weekly direct flights to Boston. This means those heading to the American city on the East Coast can take advantage of US preclearance at Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi, starting in July.

Boston is rich in history and culture as it is one of the oldest major cities in America. It offers plenty for visitors to do, from attending a sporting event to visiting one of its many museums, such as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum or the Institute of Contemporary Art. History buffs can enjoy a walk on the freedom trail or enjoy some fresh air around the Boston Common.

Abu Dhabi to Bali

Etihad now flies direct to Bali four times a week. It is the UAE national carrier’s fourth destination in Indonesia, following Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

Bali has long been a tourist hotspot, attracting travellers thanks to its natural beauty and rich culture. The island boasts pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters, lush green rice fields and majestic volcanoes. The island's heritage is also evident in its temples, dances and festivals. Must-try activities include surfing, diving, yoga and spa treatments, making Bali a popular destination for those seeking excitement and tranquillity.

Dubai to Penang, Malaysia

Ong Wei / Unsplash

Low-cost carrier flydubai launched daily services to Penang, Malaysia, in February.

Often called the “Pearl of the Orient,” the city caters to beach lovers, adventure seekers and foodies. The city has a rich cultural tapestry, blending Chinese, Malay, Indian and British influences. It’s also home to George Town – a Unesco World Heritage site – known for its historic architecture, vibrant street art and bustling markets. There’s also Penang Hill, which offers panoramic views and hiking trails.

Abu Dhabi to Turkistan

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi services flights to Turkistan three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Located in southern Kazakhstan, the city is home to the striking Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a Unesco World Heritage site that is often viewed as an important monument in Turkic architecture.

The city also boasts a bustling bazaar, where visitors can experience local crafts, textiles and traditional Kazakh cuisine. Turkistan's vibrant cultural scene includes festivals and events that celebrate the region's nomadic heritage. Visitors can also head to the nearby Otrar, one of the most ancient cities in Central Asia.

Sharjah to Krakow

The low-cost carrier in Sharjah now has daily flights to Krakow, Poland.

The city is rich in history, culture and architectural beauty. Rynek Glowny (Main Market Square) is one of the largest medieval squares in Europe, surrounded by historic buildings, cafes and the famous St Mary's Basilica. Visitors can explore the Wawel Castle and Cathedral, which sit majestically on a hill overlooking the Vistula River, offering insights into Poland's royal history. There are also museums that can be explored and city parks that offer relaxing green spaces.

Dubai to Bogota

Random Institute / Unsplash

Emirates has launched daily services to Bogota, via Miami. This means flights will depart from Dubai to Miami, then depart Miami for Bogota. It is the only carrier to introduce first-class seats on the Miami-Bogota portion of its route.

Colombia’s capital sits ensconced by snow-capped Andean peaks. Relatively cool all year round, the city is edgy and elegant. Hundreds of years of history and artefacts can be found in the churches, convents and museums of the cobblestoned downtown La Candelaria district, where throngs of tourists take in the pastel-coloured colonial buildings and vibrant street art.

Dubai to Edinburgh

This daily route will start on November 4. Despite reports of Emirates postponing deployment of the new Airbus A350 aircraft because of delivery delays, the launch will continue unchanged.

Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination. The city’s Old Town and New Town are both Unesco World Heritage Sites. From charming streets, historic castles and a thriving arts and culture scene – the city has something for everyone. Edinburgh has a rich history with architectural attractions and a thriving literary scene.