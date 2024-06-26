Onboard Etihad Airways' inaugural Abu Dhabi-Bali flight as weekly direct routes launch

Etihad Airways' first direct flight to Bali touched down at Denpasar International Airport this morning at 11:35am local time.

Departing from Terminal A at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 10.25pm on Tuesday, Flight EY476 arrived at the busy Bali airport after a journey of nine hours and ten minutes.

The inaugural flight in the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner begins the UAE’s national carrier’s weekly service to the Indonesian island. Flights will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Return flights on EY477 will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing Bali at 6.45pm and arriving back in the UAE capital at 11.45pm.

The National was invited on board for the inaugural journey. The aircraft was full and many passengers celebrated the event by posing under a special archway at the departure gate in Abu Dhabi. Passengers also took photos with cabin crew and Etihad employees while holding up signs commemorating the occasion.

The flight was led by captain Lutfi Alhashmi, who was piloting an inaugural flight for the first time in his 16-year career.

Etihad representatives and cabin crew, with former football player Shaun Wright-Phillips, centre, celebrate the inaugural flight at Zayed International Airport. Evelyn Lau / The National

Speaking about how proud he is to be piloting the airline's first flight, he says: “It’s such an amazing feeling. I can’t wait to reach Bali. I’ve never been, so I’m looking forward to sightseeing, seafood and the beach.”

Passengers were treated to Bali-themed gifts, including stickers and a finjan (a small cup without a handle usually accompanying Arabic coffee).

Indonesian dishes were added to the in-flight menu, including udang baladao (spicy Indonesian shrimps) and soto ayam (Indonesian chicken and noodle soup) for starters. Mains included ayam gorent (coconut rice, spicy dry shrimp), while dessert featured Bahami cake (Indonesian layered cake with mango).

Upon landing at Denpasar International Airport, the flight was greeted with a water cannon salute and a presentation from Bali representatives that included speeches, songs, cake and a traditional dance.

This is the fourth destination in Indonesia served by Etihad, following Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

Employees at Denpasar International Airport hold up a sign to commemorate the occasion. Evelyn Lau / The National

Bali’s popularity with tourists

Bali has long been a tourist hotspot, drawing travellers thanks to its natural beauty, culture and attractions.

The island boasts pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters, lush green rice terraces and majestic volcanoes. The island's rich cultural heritage is also evident in its temples, dances and festivals.

Activities on offer include surfing, diving, yoga retreats and spa treatments, making Bali a popular destination for those seeking tranquility and excitement alike.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Bali welcomed 5.3 million visitors last year, exceeding its 4.5 million target. Another record high is expected this year.