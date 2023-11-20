Twelve staycations for UAE’s 52nd National Day in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

Some of the UAE’s best and most famous properties are marking the country's 52nd National Day with promotional staycation offers, special Emirati-themed dining experiences and fun activities for the children.

From world-famous properties such as Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi and Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, to lesser-known gems in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, there's plenty for residents to choose from.

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

To mark National Day, Abu Dhabi’s most famous hotel is offering a special staycation package that includes breakfast for two at Vendome, National Day brunch or dinner at Vendome for two, plus two themed coffees at Episodes. There’s also a guided tour of the property thrown in.

The five-star hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche will host a pyrotechnics and light show on the beachfront from 9pm, which will be visible to both guests and the public.

Additionally, the National Day Air Show can be viewed from the palace gardens, which will host a family picnic-style set-up from 3pm to 6pm.

Valid only on December 2; Dh5,200 per night, excluding taxes; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000; mandarinoriental.com

Tilal Liwa Hotel

Tilal Liwa Hotel near Madinat Zayed in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi is a popular staycation destination. Photo: Tilal Liwa Hotel

This four-star resort in Zayed City offers panoramic views over the Rub Al Khali Desert and a special UAE National Day Staycation deal where rates are better the longer you stay. All-inclusive packages for one, two and three-night stays include meals at Al Badiya Restaurant for two adults and two children below six, plus snacks at selected venues between 3.30pm and 6.30pm, unlimited selected house beverages between noon and 10pm, plus a free pass to UAE National Day brunch if you stay on December 2. Guests also get free access to some recreational desert experiences.

Valid from November 30-December 3; Dh1,299 for one night, Dh1,199 per night for two nights and Dh1,099 per night for three nights; Tilal Liwa Hotel, Zayed City; 02 894 611; danathotels.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

While this property doesn’t have an exclusive National Day offer, it does have discounted rates for UAE residents in its Exceptional Staycation deal over the celebratory weekend. This includes up to 40 per cent off on flexible rates, a daily breakfast and Dh100 of food and beverage resort credit. A half-board package includes 30 per cent off, plus daily breakfast and lunch or dinner, and Dh100 credit.

December 1 and 2; from 2,094 per night, excluding taxes; Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island; 02 811 4555; jumeirah.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Get free theme park tickets with your stay at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

This beachfront property is offering anyone staying for National Day and throughout the festive season its Holiday Park Pass & Stay deal. This includes daily breakfast at Sofra Bld, plus free tickets for two adults and one child to Abu Dhabi’s theme parks, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros and Yas Waterworld.

Valid until January 6; from Dh1,150 per night; Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta; 02 509 888; shangri-la.com

Yas Island

Book a staycation at any of the Yas Hotels and avail the Stay and Play offer. This includes free breakfast at selected hotels and access to Yas Island attractions (one or three, depending on the package booked), including Ferrari World, Yas Water World, Warner Bros World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Free access to Yas Beach and Cyan Beach is also included, as well as a free shuttle bus. Guests can catch the fireworks display at Yas Bay Waterfront on December 2 at 9pm.

From Dh1,981 for two nights for two people, excluding taxes, prices vary between hotels; various locations, Yas Island; 600 511115; yasisland.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

A UAE residents offer is available over National Day weekend at this beachfront resort, with 15 per cent off best rates. This includes breakfast and a 15 per cent discount in selected restaurants. The hotel’s Grandest 36-hour weekend package is also available, which includes early check-in, a Saturday brunch, breakfast, poolside lunch and 6pm check-out.

December 1-3; prices vary; Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta; 02 654 3333; fairmont.com

Dubai

Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal was named one of the World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023. Photo: Atlantis the Royal

Dubai’s most famous new hotel is celebrating its first National Day and for the occasion the team at the Royal Tearoom is putting on a special Emirati afternoon tea. Priced at Dh440 for two people, pastry chef Christophe Devoille has crafted a selection of treats, including luqaimat topped with gold leaf, khanfaroosh drizzled with local mountain honey and halawet el jibn served tableside.

Pair the experience with a stay at the hotel by availing the UAE residents’ deal, which gives 20 per cent off on rates, plus dining discounts. To stay December 1 to 3 it will cost Dh21,411 per night for the Sky Pool Villa, with daily breakfast and access to the Royal Club Lounge, Nobu by the Beach pool, Aquaventure water park and the Lost Chambers aquarium.

December 1-3; from Dh21,411 per night for two in a Sky Pool Villa; Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 3000; atlantis.com

Vida Creek Beach

Another new Dubai hotel is marking its first UAE National Day with a special opening offer that gives guests 15 per cent off room rates, plus a free breakfast. Vida Creek Beach, which is on the shores of Dubai Creek Harbour, opened in October. Guests need to book their stay before November 30, for stays up until December 27.

Valid until December 27; from Dh935 per night over National Day weekend; Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour; 04 542 8888; vidahotels.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has plenty to keep children entertained. Photo: Centara

Avail this family-friendly beachfront property’s Me & Also Me deal for National Day, offering up to 20 per cent off room rates with a complimentary breakfast. The hotel, on Dubai Islands waterfront, has plenty for children to enjoy, including a lazy river, splash park, water slides and lagoon pools. If you book directly through the website, you also get 10 per cent off food and beverages.

December 1-3; from Dh1,300 per night over National Day weekend; Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands; 04 522 9999; centarahotelsresorts.com

Legoland Dubai Resort

The UAE National Day Playcation deal at Legoland Dubai Resort allows guests to stay in a Lego-themed room, have a free breakfast and get access to the theme park or water park where special activities are going on all weekend, including a scavenger hunt and character parades. Children aged two to 12 can also join sustainability-themed creative workshops for all stays between November 24 and December 3.

There’s also a National Day brunch on December 2 at Bricks Family Restaurant in the hotel from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Dh195 per adult and Dh99 per child aged three to 12.

Valid November 24-December 3; from Dh1,500 per night on December 1-2; Legoland Dubai Resort, Dubai Parks & Resorts; 04 825 1650; legoland.com/dubai

Fujairah

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah has activities going on throughout National Day weekend. Photo: Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

This seaside resort in the north has a range of activities and deals on offer throughout National Day weekend. This includes a special afternoon tea for Dh98 per person at Al Bayt from December 1 to 3, as well as a themed dinner buffet at Ewaan on December 2 from 6.30pm to 10pm for Dh168 per person. An exclusive spa deal also offers 25 per cent off all services. There are no discounted room rates specially for the weekend, but if you book in advance directly through the website you can avail early-bird offers from Dh1,105 per night as opposed to Dh1,700.

December 1-3; Dh1,105 per night; Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, Corniche Road; 09 203 8899; addresshotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Guests checking in on December 2 will be given a locally sourced chocolate bonbon stuffed with Emirati dates, saffron and Jebel Jais dwarf bees’ honey. Saffar Kitchen Collective will add special Emirati breakfast and dinner dishes to the buffet options on December 2 and 3, while Ramsa Lounge is also hosting an Emirati-themed afternoon tea for Dh150 for two.

December 2 and 3; from Dh1,099 for stays, excluding taxes; InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island; 07 202 6666; icrasalkhaimah.com