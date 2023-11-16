National Day 2023: Emirates Palace announces fireworks display

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has unveiled its National Day line-up, culminating in a fireworks display on December 2.

The five-star hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche will host a pyrotechnics and light show on the beachfront from 9pm, which will be visible to both guests and the public.

Additionally, the National Day Air Show can be viewed from the palace gardens, which will host a family picnic-style set-up from 3pm to 6pm.

Other highlights of the multi-day programme, which begins on November 27, include daily performances of the Emirati Al Ayala dance, themed afternoon tea and limited-edition menus at the hotel's eight restaurants and cafes.

Lebanese Terrace, for instance, will serve a menu curated by chef Gilbert Sakr, priced at Dh495 per person, from November 27 to December 3. Episodes cafe, meanwhile, will offer an Emirati-themed afternoon tea put together by chef Leen Quttineh, from 2pm to 6pm, priced at Dh285 per person (up from Dh245).

An air show will be visible in the skies above the Corniche. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

On National Day itself, Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Talea by Antonio Guida will serve a five-course menu priced at Dh850, while Indian venue Martabaan's five-course menu is priced at Dh450 on the day.

For international cuisine, head to Vendome for lunch or dinner on December 2 (from Dh395) or make the best of the cool weather at the beachside Sand & Koal, which will serve a five-course menu using open-fire cooking techniques for Dh850.

Al Ayala dancers aside, Emirati arts and crafts, henna artists and falcon displays can be taken in at an exhibition by Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative, in the hotel's Grand Dome from 11am to 9pm on National Day.

Finally, those looking for a staycation can opt for the UAE Union Getaway package, which includes an overnight stay, breakfast and brunch or dinner at Vendome for two, themed coffee at Episodes and a guided palace tour for Dh3,300.