W Al Marjan Island to open in Ras Al Khaimah

W Hotels, a brand known for its funky interiors and fun vibes, is to open its first property in Ras Al Khaimah on Al Marjan Island, set off the coast and surrounded by the Yanas and Jais mountains.

W Al Marjan Island, owned by Marriott International, is scheduled to launch in early 2027.

It will be a beachfront property overlooking the Arabian Gulf, featuring 300 rooms and suites, all offering sea views.

Signature amenities such as the Living Room, Wet deck, W Lounge, Away Spa and Fit fitness centre are all part of design plans, as are three other restaurants and a retail space – though, details of these have not yet been revealed.

“We believe this one-of-a-kind development will be immensely popular for its iconic design, luxurious accommodation and trendy culinary options,” said Saurabh Gupta, chief executive of property developer Dalands Holding. “Through this project, we hope to further enhance the attractiveness of Al Marjan Island.”

Ocean views over Al Marjan Island. Getty Images

Currently, Al Marjan Island – an archipelago of four man-made islands – is one of Ras Al Khaimah's biggest leisure attractions, with waterfront residences, white-sand beaches and luxury resorts. It's also close to the emirate's famous cultural and adventure attractions.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, chief executive of Marjan, said that adding this brand to the city's portfolio will reinforce the northern emirate's appeal. “As Ras Al Khaimah rightfully solidifies its position on the global tourism landscape, we take pride in our significant contribution to enhancing its credibility and attractiveness among international investors. This commitment has led to myriad prestigious projects, as exemplified by the launch of W Al Marjan Island.”

This will be W Hotels fourth property in the UAE, following W Dubai The Palm, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. A statement from the brand says that more openings are planned across the region, although did not say exactly where and when.