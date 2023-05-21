UAE travellers can now enter to win Hong Kong Tourism's free flight giveaway

Hong Kong is hoping to boost its tourism industry by giving away 500,000 free flight tickets to visitors globally.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the destination was closed off to international travellers for almost three years, but with restrictions removed, Hong Kong is now hoping to entice tourists back.

From noon on Monday, UAE travellers as well as those in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, can apply to win one of several thousand free flight tickets from the region to Hong Kong.

A total of 5,590 round-trip air tickets will be distributed by Cathay Pacific to travellers in the region.

The economy flight tickets will be awarded to visitors as part of a lucky draw sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport's World of Winners campaign.

Cathay Pacific is hosting a flight ticket contest for travellers from the UAE, India, Bangladesh and Nepal. EPA

To be in with a chance of scoring a free ticket, travellers must first have Cathay Pacific membership – which is free and easy to obtain on the airline's website.

Once registered, members need to sign into the website before noon on May 28 to register for the draw.

Read more Exploring Hong Kong off the beaten track and the sites often overlooked by tourists

Lucky winners will be announced via email on June 7, and travel to the Pearl of the Orient is permitted until March 6, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome our visitors from around the world to enjoy all the new and refreshed experiences around our incredible city,” said Puneet Kumar, director for South Asia and Middle East at Hong Kong Tourism Board.

“Visitors will be delighted to rediscover Hong Kong’s unique local culture, international culinary scene, immersive experiences and urban metropolis enveloped in beautiful natural landscapes such as beaches, islands, mountains, and hiking trails.”

Tourists pose for photos on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, China. EPA

The move is part of a recently launched tourism campaign entitled Hello, Hong Kong. The global initiative will see the destination giveaway 500,000 free flight tickets.

One million visitors arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will also be given “Hong Kong Goodies” – a collection of vouchers allowing travellers to avail complimentary welcome drinks at participating bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as cash vouchers redeemable on transport, at retail facilities and at attractions.