What to expect at the world's only Karl Lagerfeld hotel in Macau

Travellers inspired by prolific designer Karl Lagerfeld and his storied fashion legacy following from the Met Gala in New York can plan their next holiday in the eponymous hotel he helped create.

Developers of the first Karl Lagerfeld-branded hotel in Macau have told The National the five-star property will have its grand opening next month, although the hotel has been open to visitors since 2021 in its soft opening phase.

Lagerfeld, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, first unveiled plans for the opulent property in 2014. Developed by SJM Resorts, every aspect of the 271-room luxury hotel features the celebrated designer's personal touch, including over-the-top interiors and large-scale installations.

Fusing fashion, luxury and art, it is the only hotel in the world that was completely designed by the designer.

The entrance of The Karl Lagerfeld in Macau. All photos: The Karl Lagerfeld

The Karl Lagerfeld is part of the integrated Grand Lisboa Palace Resort, which also consists of the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau and Palazzo Versace Macau. The hotel, which is currently in a soft opening phase, features interiors that reflect Lagerfeld's rock-chic aesthetics blended with Chinese designs as an ode to its location.

Room sizes range from the 350-square-metre Autograph Suite, which includes two bedrooms and a massage room among other amenities, to the 60-square-metre Klassik Room. Prices start at approximately $409 per night for a Klassik Room.

The hotel also features The Book Lounge in the lobby, with more than 4,000 hand-selected books, inspired by the designer's home library in Paris, while dining options include Mesa by Jose Avillez, by one of the world's most renowned Portuguese chefs.

"An entire hotel designed by me. It's the first time for me. I think the idea is great," Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, said while announcing the project.

The German designer is being honoured by the Met Gala with the exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will look at "the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019".

The event's opening night, which was on Monday, is usually one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-turning red carpet looks and star-studded guest list.