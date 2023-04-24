Emirates launches flights to Montreal in time for peak summer travel period

Emirates will operate daily flights to Montreal from July.

The Dubai airline is expanding its network by adding its first non-stop flights to the capital of Ottawa.

It is the airline’s second destination in Canada, after Toronto, where the airline has been flying to for 16 years.

From July 5, Emirates will fly daily to Montreal via its Boeing 777 aircraft. Return airfares for the journey start from Dh5,555.

Flights to the largest city in Quebec will operate with first class, business class and economy class cabins, and a flying time of 13 and a half hours.

Emirates will operate services to Montreal via its Boeing 777 jets, and the journey will have a flight time of 13 and a half hours. Photo: Emirates

From Dubai, flights to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport will depart at 2.30am, arriving in Montreal at 8am. Return services will depart from the Canadian hub just after 10am and land in the UAE at 6.30am the following day.

“Emirates is excited to launch our second gateway into Canada as we expand our reach in the country with direct services from our hub in Dubai. As a major metropolitan centre and as Canada’s second largest city, we are pleased to add Montreal to our growing global network of over 130 destinations and strengthening our coverage in the Americas to reach 18 points served by our services from Dubai,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer.

Home to the world’s largest jazz festival and the Canadian host for the Formula One Grand Prix, Montreal is famed for its European vibes — French is its first language — and its thriving cultural scene.

Montreal is the fourth largest French-speaking city in the world but the majority of its population is bilingual, speaking both French and English.

People cool off in water fountains next to a Jazz Festival stage in Montreal. AP

Canada is one of Dubai’s top 20 source markets for inbound tourism. The emirate welcomed 158,000 Canadian visitors last year, according to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Emirates' new service will launch just in time for the busy summer period, giving travellers flying to and from Canada more choice for travel to the UAE.

It is the latest in a series of network developments for air travel between Canada and the UAE following the signing of an agreement between the destinations to boost bilateral flight services.

Earlier this month, Emirates announced it was adding to its North American network by adding daily A380 superjumbo flights to Toronto.

Read more Air Canada launches first direct flights from Vancouver to Dubai

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is also increasing flights to Toronto following the agreement between the two nations. From May 30, the national airline of the UAE will operate daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, in “response to strong travel demand between the UAE and Canada”.

Air Canada will begin flying from Vancouver to Dubai, the only non-stop flights from western Canada to any destination in the Middle East, in October.

Last year, Emirates and Air Canada signed a codeshare deal covering 46 destinations across North America, the Middle East, Africa, South-East Asia and India.