Air Canada launches first direct flights from Vancouver to Dubai

Air Canada is expanding into the Middle East with new direct flights from Vancouver to Dubai.

The flights will be the only non-stop service from western Canada to any destination in the Middle East.

Air Canada flights from Vancouver International Airport will operate to DXB, the world's busiest international airport, four times per week, starting on October 28.

The airline will operate flights on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, with three choices of cabin, including premium economy.

Flight time to the port city in British Colombia will be a little more than 15 hours. Tickets are available now, with return fares starting from Dh3,500.

From Dubai, Air Canada's new flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2am. The first service from the UAE will depart on October 30.

Travellers departing Vancouver International Airport for Dubai will be able to travel on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with a nighttime flight that departs just before 9pm.

Air Canada's flights between Vancouver and Dubai are the only non-stop services connecting British Colombia with the Middle East. Photo: Air Canada

“I am thrilled to see direct flights connecting Dubai to Vancouver for the first time. Vancouver is the gateway to Canada’s Pacific Coast, a region that offers a wealth of tourism attractions and features world class education institutions. This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more trade and investment between our two countries," Jean-Philippe Linteau, consul general of Canada in Dubai, told The National.

The route is Air Canada's second to Dubai, joining the airline's daily service between Toronto and Dubai.

"We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai, two iconic and vibrant global destinations," said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, network planning and revenue management, at Air Canada.

"Dubai is one of the top destinations worldwide renowned for its extraordinary landmarks, rich culture and entertainment. Vancouver is a top cosmopolitan destination, and this new route offers additional ease to global visitors looking to experience BC's spectacular natural beauty, range of outdoor activities and exciting adventures," Galardo added.

More flights between Canada and the UAE

Air Canada's new Vancouver to Dubai service is the latest addition to the flight network between the UAE and Canada following an agreement last week between the two destinations to boost bilateral flight services.

Etihad will begin daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Toronto in May. Courtesy Etihad

Etihad Airways revised its Canadian services following the pact. From May 30, the national airline of the UAE will operate daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, in "response to strong travel demand between the UAE and Canada".

Emirates is also upping flights with daily superjumbo A380 services to Toronto starting this month, a move that adds almost 2,000 weekly seats on the Dubai airline's only route to Canada.

Last year, Emirates and Air Canada signed a codeshare deal covering 46 destinations across North America, the Middle East, Africa, South-East Asia and India.