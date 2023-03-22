Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf unveils luxury new-look private pool villas

Madinat Jumeirah’s most intimate hotel, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, has revealed the results of a year-long makeover on its luxurious pool villas.

The seven Malakiya Villas have been reimagined by Dubai designer and founder of La Bottega by Intice, Sahar Alyaseer, with plush, contemporary features that add a modern touch while nodding to the hotel’s Arabesque design.

Tones have been kept neutral, with touches of blue and green to reflect the nature that surrounds the landscapes, while gold accents add an air of opulence.

Each of the spacious villas comes with a private butler, who will be on hand to assist guests throughout their stay, as well as arrange a series of bespoke experiences, from private yoga in the garden to an in-villa massage from one of the hotel spa’s expert therapists.

There are two and three-bedroom options available, and all seven villas come with a plunge pool, private terrace, kitchen and access to Madinat Jumeirah’s 2km private beach and pools, including Celeste, an adult-only infinity pool.

The Malakiya Villas are accessible via Madinat Jumeirah’s traditional wooden abra boats, and buggies are on call throughout guests’ stays to help navigate the vast resort and its restaurants, which include Pierchic, French Riviera, Al Nafoorah, Rockfish and Shimmers.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce the newly redesigned Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf,” said Peter Roth, regional vice president of Madinat Jumeirah and general manager of Jumeirah Al Qasr.

“These villas embody the pinnacle of Arabian hospitality, providing guests with an exclusive and niche hotel experience that combines opulence, tranquillity and privacy. The villas offer a luxurious home-away-from-home for our guests to create lasting memories with their loved ones."