Half-term holiday must-haves, from cup caddies to child travel chairs

With school half-term approaching, many families will be using the week off to jet off somewhere for a holiday.

Braving the airport will be far less stressful with our pick of some of the handiest luggage accessories on the market.

From drinks caddies that attach to the straps of your luggage and connectors that allow you to pull two or more suitcases with ease, to the children’s carry-on that turns a plane seat into a bed, here are 10 accessories for your suitcase that will make your journey through the airport and on to your destination a breeze…

1. Cup caddy

This handy cup caddy doubles as a pouch to store travel documents and credit cards. Photo: Kajaia

If, like a lot of people, the first thing you do when you get to the airport is grab a coffee to-go, you’ll know how difficult it can be to juggle bags, coats, passports and your luggage.

This waterproof cup holder by Kajaia attaches to the handle of your luggage and is the perfect place to stash takeaway drinks or water cup holders.

Plus, on the other side are three pockets — one zippered — to hold your phone, credit cards, passport, sunglasses and more. It's available in six colours, including blue and pink.

Dh51.58, www.amazon.ae

2. Travel belt

This chic strap lets you hold bags, coats and more in place. Photo: Cincha Travel

This handy attachment belt by Cincha Travel is not only chic, it’s also a super-handy addition to your travel kit.

The 115cm belt securely attaches handbags, laptop bags, baby changing bags, coats, pillows and more to the straps of your carry-on luggage.

It has a quick-release buckle, comes in an array of colours and patterns and is made from vegan leather. Plus, you can personalise it with your own monogram. International shipping is available.

$40, www.cinchatravel.com

3. Fingerprint lock

No more trying to remember long-forgotten lock codes or losing those small padlock keys.

The Kastwave luggage lock brings baggage security into the 21st century with fingerprint access.

Charged via USB, and with a long standby time, the lock is made from zinc alloy and can store up to 20 different fingerprints, so the whole family can use it.

Dh109, www.amazon.ae

4. Multi-suitcase luggage connectors

Luggage connectors allow you to pull more than one suitcase through the airport. Photo: Rumilla

No matter how sparingly you try to pack, sometimes you just have to fill more suitcases than there are people. This can be an issue when you’re travelling with children too small to carry their own cases.

The Rumilla luggage connector allows you to attach another suitcase to yours so you can pull both along.

Plus, you can also connect additional cases with more straps if needed.

Dh64, www.ubuy.ae

5. Diabolo de Cartier travel tag

Cartier's Diabolo de Cartier travel tag is a luxurious upgrade from the usual identity tag. Photo: Cartier

Add a luxurious touch to your luggage with Cartier’ metal travel tag. Designed in a lacquered gold-finish metal and with a black leather strap, the tag features the label’s signature bellboy motif and measures 87mm by 55mm.

Dh2,300, www.cartier.com

6. Child’s travel seat

Along with crying babies on planes, nothing makes a parent’s heart sink faster than ushering tired children through the airport. The Lugabug travel seat is the solution to this problem.

The lightweight, collapsible seat attaches to most carry-on luggage for children aged two and over to sit in while you pull them along, or to rest in while you’re queueing.

It can carry up to 23kg and the hammock-like design allows it to fold up against the luggage when stored in the overhead bins onboard.

Dh196.59, www.amazon.ae

7. Luggage security strap

Ensure your suitcase is as secure as possible with an adjustable luggage strap that includes a built-in lock.

The rainbow design will help your suitcase stand out on the carousel, while the passcode lock acts as an additional anti-theft measure. It's also available in black, pink, purple and orange.

Dh61, www.lightinthebox.com

8. Air Tags

Air Tags will help you keep track of your luggage. Photo: Apple

Say goodbye to the holiday-spoiling nuisance that is lost or missing luggage by keeping track of your belongings.

Sold in pairs, put one Air Tag in your suitcase and attach the other to your keys or bag, and you’ll be able to see where your luggage is at all stages of your journey by using the Find My app on your iPhone.

You can also personalise your tags with an engraved monogram.

From Dh129, www.apple.com/ae

9. Stokke Jetkids Bedbox V2

Stokke's Jetkids Bedbox V2 can be used as a carry-on and transforms plane seats into beds for little ones. Photo: Stokke

This child travel accessory ticks so many boxes.

Children can sit on and be pulled through the airport, store their books and toys inside, and use it as a footrest onboard the plane while the long strap allows parents to easily carry it.

Best of all, it can transform even the smallest plane seat into a comfy bed for little ones in five steps. The item is designed for children aged three to seven years.

Dh799, www.mumzworld.com

10. Luggage gripper

This luggage strap by Westonetek is essentially a coat hook for your carry-on.

Made from strong nylon, simply buckle it to the top handle of your case and the carabiner clip allows you to attach anything you like to it.

Free up your hands by hooking on backpacks, travel pillows, sun hats and more for a cheap and convenient accessory that requires next to no space. It's available in black, blue, grey and yellow.

Dh36.98, www.amazon.ae