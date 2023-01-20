Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches low-cost flights to Antalya and Salalah

Travellers looking for a low-cost getaway can take advantage of two new routes from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The budget airline is launching flights to Antalya, Turkey, starting June 1.

Famed for its beautiful coastlines, world-class golf and ancient history, the port city on Turkey’s south-west coast is ideal for those seeking a Mediterranean holiday.

As well as having a great mix of beaches and traditional Turkish culture, the city’s Old Town is a must-see and it's all within a short four-and-a-half hour journey on one of the airline's A321neo jets.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates to 37 destinations within a five-hour flight radius of the UAE capital. Photo: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air will fly to the picturesque destination three times per week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — with one-way fares starting from Dh160.

Travellers wanting to stay a little closer to home will soon be able to book flights with the budget airline to Salalah, in the south of Oman.

Wizz Air is relaunching a route between Abu Dhabi and Salalah from June 1, with four flights per week departing the UAE capital on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Salalah's monsoon season is called khareef and runs from July to September, transforming the Omani mountains into a lush green landscape. Reuters

Famed for its annual Khareef season, where the city catches the end of the African monsoons, Salalah offers unrivalled landscapes unseen elsewhere in the region and travellers can enjoy lush greenery, coconut palm trees and dolphin-spotting opportunities.

The Omani escape is reachable in less than two hours from Abu Dhabi International Airport and one-way fares start from Dh129.

“These attractive new and varied destinations, on our ever-expanding network, provide a plethora of options for exploration in both action-packed cities and picturesque beaches,” said Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Launched in 2021 in the midst the global pandemic, Wizz Air’s network has steadily grown and now spans 37 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, offering travellers plenty of inspiration for affordable short breaks and weekend getaways.