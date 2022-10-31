Shanghai Disney Resort shuts down as China battles Covid resurgence

Shanghai Disney Resort said it is closing down the whole destination, including Shanghai Disneyland, from Monday, as China tightens its Covid-19 restrictions.

Other destinations in the resort include Disneytown and Wishing Star Park.

“We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations,” the company said on its website, adding it “will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period”.

Affected ticket holders to Shanghai Disneyland can choose another date within six months from reopening day, and those who won't be able to visit the park during that time can apply for a refund.

The Shanghai franchise of Disneyland, which welcomed 5.5 million visitors in 2020, earlier reduced its operation capacity to “comply with Covid-19 measures”.

The amusement park cut down on some of its offerings, as well as select live entertainment.

China has been reporting a significantly high number of new cases of Covid-19 in recent days. Earlier this year, Shanghai enforced a lockdown as authorities imposed renewed restrictions to contain the virus.

Other theme parks in China have been affected by pandemic-related curbs, including the Universal Beijing Resort, which was shut on Wednesday, after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

About 2,705 theme parks in China have been closed since the emergence of Covid-19, according to data from the country's Theme Park Research Institute. Although numerous parks have reopened since April 2020, local outbreaks continue to threaten the industry.