Not A Space In the Wild: a pet-friendly beachside hangout in Umm Al Quwain

While summer in the UAE typically has people retreating indoors, a pop-up open-air hangout on the shores of Umm Al Quwain offers an alternative for those able to handle the heat.

For sunset sessions to remember, Not A Space In The Wild is one to check out.

This unique destination encourages visitors to come, relax and enjoy the mangrove views, complete with some of the best sunsets in town.

About an hour from Dubai, the beachside spot opens at 5pm every day for visitors keen to unwind, watch the sunset, get on the water or just enjoy an iced coffee surrounded by beautiful views.

White beanbags and wooden chairs are dotted around, with fishing net-inspired picnic tables, coloured buoys and surfboard shapes adding to the beachy feels.

The Not A Space food truck cafe serves a selection of Instagram-worthy drinks, desserts and light bites, including iced coffees, king coconuts, burgers and more.

The place has been billed as a community space that’s designed for all and no bookings are needed to visit. It’s also pet-friendly, so you can bring the whole family along.

Saxophonists, DJs and dancers take to the central stage to keep crowds entertained as the sun goes down, with fire dancers performing after darkness falls.

Not A Space In The Wild is a funky beachside hangout on the UAE's west coast. Ruel Pableo for The National

If you prefer larger four-legged friends, you can also go horse-riding or even swim with horses in the water. Pre-booking is required for this activity, with prices from Dh250.

There's also kayaking and kitesurfing on offer, or you can simply go for a swim in the mangroves. On the beach, the volleyball court is open to all and there's a new padel tennis area being constructed that's set to open very soon.

After dark, neon lights and solar-powered lanterns light up the space, where there are also amazing stargazing opportunities to be enjoyed.

Where is Not a Space In The Wild?

The boardwalk at Not A Space In The Wild. Ruel Pableo for The National

Located at The Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain, it's a 45-minute drive from Dubai or a two-hour drive from Abu Dhabi. Simply type "Not A Space In The Wild" into Google Maps and you'll get accurate directions.

There’s no need to have a 4x4 to reach the venue as all cars can handle the roads around the site. Once you reach the signs for The Mangrove Beach, continue down the road past the entry point and onwards until you reach Not A Space In The Wild.

The venue is open daily from 5pm until midnight, with the pop-up running until March 2022.

Not A Space also has a year-round location in Sharjah's Muweilah, where there's a community area, barbershop, salon and cafe.

