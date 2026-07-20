World Cup 2026 team of the tournament: Rodri, Mbappe, Bellingham and Messi all shine

Spain's collective brilliance was ultimately enough to see them crowned World Cup champions following a 1-0 win over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.

That was the 104th and final match of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, a five-week festival of football which saw the game's leading stars deliver on the big stage. See below for our team of the tournament.

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon (Spain): Set a record for most minutes at a World Cup without conceding a goal, surpassing Walter Zenga's previous mark. Spain's No 1 went 650 consecutive minutes before Charles De Ketelaere scored against him in the quarter-final. Conceded only one goal all tournament.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro (Spain): One of the best passers in the best passing team at this tournament. Part of a defence that kept seven clean sheets and popped up with goals against Austria in the Round of 32 and the goal that killed off France in the semi-finals.

Ezri Konza (England): A surprise exclusion from the starting line-up against Argentina in England's semi-final defeat. Was a towering presence in a backline that defended heroically with 10 men to beat Mexico in the last 16. Has seen his stock rise.

Aymeric Laporte (Spain): Formed an outstanding partnership with Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi. Laporte was a rock at the back for the winners. Led a defence that shipped just one goal and made countless vital interventions.

Marc Cucurella (Spain): Had an outstanding tournament on the left side of Spain's near-impregnable defence. Plays the game right on the edge but his aggression is part of the reason Spain enjoyed a successful tournament. Played his part in attack, too.

MIDFIELDERS

Jude Bellingham (England): Scored an impressive seven goals to guide England to a third-place finish. Came up trumps when his team needed him most in the quarter-final win over Norway. A true superstar of Thomas Tuchel's team.

Elliot Anderson (England): A bit of an unknown quantity outside of the Premier League, but his performances at the base of England's midfield mean plenty know his name now. Was superb in the wins against DR Congo, Mexico and Norway.

Rodri (Spain): Spain's metronome makes the rest of the team tick. Both destroyer and creator. Won the Golden Ball as best player.

Spain beat France in World Cup final - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP Info

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters Info

Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters Info

Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters Info

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters Info

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters Info

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP Info

Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters Info

Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters Info

Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA Info

































FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe (France): Didn't get a kick in the semi-final defeat to Spain, but everything that came before it was Mbappe at his brilliant best. Scored 10 goals to take his tally to 22 at World Cups and surpass Lionel Messi at the top of the all-time list.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Playing at his sixth World Cup, Messi scored eight goals as Argentina reached a second successive final. Opened the tournament with a bang with a hat-trick against Algeria and just got better from there. His goal against Egypt in the last 16 extended his record to nine consecutive World Cup games in which he scored.

Erling Haaland (Norway): Just edges out England's Harry Kane. It's not a stretch to call Norway a one-man team, given Haaland's prowess. Finished the tournament with seven goals in six games as Norway made it all the way to the quarter-finals. There is no better finisher in world football.