Sport

World Cup 2026

Spain's Rodri receives the Golden Ball award after winning the World Cup final against Argentina. AFP
Spain's Rodri receives the Golden Ball award after winning the World Cup final against Argentina. AFP

Rodri 'didn't expect this' after beating Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to Golden Ball

Midfielder grew into tournament with his strong displays the foundation for Spain's triumph

The National

July 20, 2026

Spain's midfield anchor Rodri beat Argentina great Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Ball award for the 2026 World Cup.

Midfielder Rodri received the Golden Ball, given to ‌the best overall player in the tournament, even though he did not record a single goal or assist ​in Spain's eight matches.

However, Rodri completed more passes and ran more ‌than any other player in this year's tournament. His calm displays were the foundation for Spain's eventual triumph.

According to Fifa, “his linking of defence with attack, timely interventions and pinpoint passing played a large role in Spain’s conquest”.

In the title match against Argentina, Rodri, 30, completed 101 of 105 passes, won 80 per cent of his duels and created two chances. During the 2026 finals, his diligent work was a big factor as Spain conceded just one goal in eight matches.

Manchester City star Rodri joined greats Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd ⁠Muller and Zinedine Zidane as the only men to win the World Cup ​and European ⁠Championship at international level, the ‌European Cup/Champions League at club level, and the Ballon d'Or.

“It feels like the perfect script. I certainly didn’t expect this,” Rodri said after receiving the award. “I’d love for the younger generations to see that a player who touches the heavens, then descends into hell, can come back. It’s a lesson in overcoming adversity.”

“We’re on cloud nine,” he ⁠added. “This squad is sensational. We’re two-time World Cup champions. It was the toughest tournament in World Cup history. We beat a great Argentina side, featuring Messi, the best player in history.”

Mbappe collects Golden Boot

Meanwhile, French superstar Mbappe became the first player to win multiple Golden Boot awards.

Mbappe finished ⁠with 10 goals for the tournament after scoring twice in France's ⁠6-4 loss to England on Saturday in the ​third-place match.

Messi could have overtaken him in the title match but was kept quiet by a ruthless Spanish defence.

Mbappe scored twice against Iraq, Senegal, Sweden and finally England. He also became the first player with 10 goals in a single World Cup since Gerd Muller of Germany in 1970.

Also, Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon and defender Pau Cubarsi were named winners of the ⁠Golden Glove award and Fifa Best Young Player award, respectively.

Simon finished with seven clean sheets, two more than ​the previous record for a single World Cup. The 29-year-old's nine career World Cup clean sheets are one behind the record of 10 shared by former France keeper Fabien Barthez and former England keeper Peter Shilton.

Previous Golden Ball winners

2022: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018: Luka Modric (Croatia)

2014: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010: Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2006: Zinedine Zidane (France)

2002: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

1998: Ronaldo (Brazil)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina)

Spain defeat Argentina in World Cup final – in pictures

  • Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
    Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP
  • Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
    Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters
  • Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
    Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters
  • Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
    Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters
  • Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
    Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters
  • Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
    Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters
  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP
  • Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
    Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters
  • Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
    Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP
  • Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
    Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
  • Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
    Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA
  • Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
    Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters
  • Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA
    Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA
Updated: July 20, 2026, 6:21 AM
World Cup 2026Lionel MessiKylian MbappeManchester City