Rodri 'didn't expect this' after beating Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to Golden Ball

Spain's midfield anchor Rodri beat Argentina great Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Ball award for the 2026 World Cup.

Midfielder Rodri received the Golden Ball, given to ‌the best overall player in the tournament, even though he did not record a single goal or assist ​in Spain's eight matches.

However, Rodri completed more passes and ran more ‌than any other player in this year's tournament. His calm displays were the foundation for Spain's eventual triumph.

According to Fifa, “his linking of defence with attack, timely interventions and pinpoint passing played a large role in Spain’s conquest”.

In the title match against Argentina, Rodri, 30, completed 101 of 105 passes, won 80 per cent of his duels and created two chances. During the 2026 finals, his diligent work was a big factor as Spain conceded just one goal in eight matches.

Manchester City star Rodri joined greats Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd ⁠Muller and Zinedine Zidane as the only men to win the World Cup ​and European ⁠Championship at international level, the ‌European Cup/Champions League at club level, and the Ballon d'Or.

“It feels like the perfect script. I certainly didn’t expect this,” Rodri said after receiving the award. “I’d love for the younger generations to see that a player who touches the heavens, then descends into hell, can come back. It’s a lesson in overcoming adversity.”

“We’re on cloud nine,” he ⁠added. “This squad is sensational. We’re two-time World Cup champions. It was the toughest tournament in World Cup history. We beat a great Argentina side, featuring Messi, the best player in history.”

Mbappe collects Golden Boot

Meanwhile, French superstar Mbappe became the first player to win multiple Golden Boot awards.

Mbappe finished ⁠with 10 goals for the tournament after scoring twice in France's ⁠6-4 loss to England on Saturday in the ​third-place match.

Messi could have overtaken him in the title match but was kept quiet by a ruthless Spanish defence.

Mbappe scored twice against Iraq, Senegal, Sweden and finally England. He also became the first player with 10 goals in a single World Cup since Gerd Muller of Germany in 1970.

Also, Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon and defender Pau Cubarsi were named winners of the ⁠Golden Glove award and Fifa Best Young Player award, respectively.

Simon finished with seven clean sheets, two more than ​the previous record for a single World Cup. The 29-year-old's nine career World Cup clean sheets are one behind the record of 10 shared by former France keeper Fabien Barthez and former England keeper Peter Shilton.

Previous Golden Ball winners

2022: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018: Luka Modric (Croatia)

2014: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010: Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2006: Zinedine Zidane (France)

2002: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

1998: Ronaldo (Brazil)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina)

Spain defeat Argentina in World Cup final – in pictures