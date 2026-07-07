Sport

World Cup 2026

'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Trump after hammering US

Charles De Ketelaere scores twice in 4-1 win to set up quarter-final clash with Spain

The National

July 07, 2026

The controversy surrounding Fifa's ​decision to lift US player Folarin Balogun's suspension for the last-16 clash against Belgium did not count for much as the co-hosts crashed out of the World Cup following a 4-1 rout in Seattle.

Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace and added an assist as Belgium eliminated the last remaining hosts of the finals.

Belgium secured their spot in the quarter-finals against Spain in California on Friday.

De Ketelaere put Belgium ahead in the ninth minute with a tap in. Malik Tillman equalised in the 31st minute with a deflected free kick which wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois before De Ketelaere restored Belgium's lead a minute later with a header.

The co-hosts tried to assert themselves, but an error from goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed substitute Hans Vanaken to score in the 57th minute.

Romelu Lukaku then scored a fourth in added time to send Belgium into the quarter-finals for the third time in four World Cups.

Lukaku and his teammates celebrated by mocking Donald Trump's famous 'Trump dance' after the US President appealed to Fifa to lift Balogun's suspension.

Over on Instagram, the Belgian national side posted a photo of Lukaku cupping his ear with the defiant caption: "Overturn this."

US coach ​Mauricio Pochettino said his team fell short when it mattered.

“We didn't show our real quality as a team,” Pochettino said.

“We never connected with the game. Belgium were better than us, and that's it. It was a very bad day. It wasn't our day, collectively or individually. In a tournament like the World Cup, when that happens in a knockout stage, you are out and you need to go home.”

Pochettino said his team were unable to build on the equaliser.

“Even when we scored, in the next action ​we conceded,” he said. “Normally you cannot concede in that ‌moment.”

The match was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Fifa's ​decision to lift Balogun's automatic one-match ban despite his red card against Bosnia in the Round of ⁠32.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino consoles Sebastian Berhalter. EPA
US coach Mauricio Pochettino consoles Sebastian Berhalter. EPA

However, Belgium ⁠coach Rudi Garcia said his players were not focused on the incident.

“No, it wasn't at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, ​avoid their ⁠pressing and play higher up. We ‌played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great ​qualification for the quarter-finals.”

Pochettino insisted the controversy surrounding ⁠Balogun's availability had not impacted the team's ​performance.

“We were not ‌good enough today. We don't need to find excuses,” he said. “All that was happening around ⁠was around, but it wasn't a situation that affected us.”

Despite the result, Pochettino said the future of the US team is bright and the Argentine hinted he wants to continue.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
    Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
  • Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
    Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
  • Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
    Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
  • England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
    England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
  • Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
    Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
    England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
  • Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
    Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
  • Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
    Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
  • Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP
    Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP
  • France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
    France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
  • Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston to qualify for the last 16. AFP
    Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston to qualify for the last 16. AFP
  • An Egypt fan holds a banner before the match against Australia in Arlington, Texas. Her confidence was vindicated ... Egypt won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Next up, Argentina. Reuters
    An Egypt fan holds a banner before the match against Australia in Arlington, Texas. Her confidence was vindicated ... Egypt won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Next up, Argentina. Reuters
  • Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action tussles with Jaminton Campaz of Colombia in Kansas City, with the South Americans winning 1-0 to progress to the last 16. EPA
    Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action tussles with Jaminton Campaz of Colombia in Kansas City, with the South Americans winning 1-0 to progress to the last 16. EPA
  • Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi looks to create an opening during his side's hard-fought last 32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. AFP
    Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi looks to create an opening during his side's hard-fought last 32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. AFP
  • Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko is thrown into the air by a challenge from Australia's Jackson Irvine, left, in Arlington. AFP
    Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko is thrown into the air by a challenge from Australia's Jackson Irvine, left, in Arlington. AFP
  • Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi thwarts Colombia striker Luis Suarez in their last 32 clash in Kansas City. Reuters
    Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi thwarts Colombia striker Luis Suarez in their last 32 clash in Kansas City. Reuters
  • Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters
    Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters
  • Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP
    Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP
  • Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP
    Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP

“I think now … it's [time to] rest a little bit, to think, to have conversations, and then see what the decision is from the federation and from us,” he added. “But I am so happy.”

For Belgium, the next challenge is against Spain in Los Angeles on Friday. However, they will almost certainly be without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in ​the first half with a knee injury.

He later re-emerged on crutches, and Garcia said it looked serious.

“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarter-finals, we want to go to the semis,” Garcia added.

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Updated: July 07, 2026, 7:30 AM
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