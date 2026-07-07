'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Trump after hammering US

The controversy surrounding Fifa's decision to lift US player Folarin Balogun's suspension for the last-16 clash against Belgium did not count for much as the co-hosts crashed out of the World Cup following a 4-1 rout in Seattle.
Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace and added an assist as Belgium eliminated the last remaining hosts of the finals.
Belgium secured their spot in the quarter-finals against Spain in California on Friday.
De Ketelaere put Belgium ahead in the ninth minute with a tap in. Malik Tillman equalised in the 31st minute with a deflected free kick which wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois before De Ketelaere restored Belgium's lead a minute later with a header.
The co-hosts tried to assert themselves, but an error from goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed substitute Hans Vanaken to score in the 57th minute.
Romelu Lukaku then scored a fourth in added time to send Belgium into the quarter-finals for the third time in four World Cups.
Lukaku and his teammates celebrated by mocking Donald Trump's famous 'Trump dance' after the US President appealed to Fifa to lift Balogun's suspension.
Over on Instagram, the Belgian national side posted a photo of Lukaku cupping his ear with the defiant caption: "Overturn this."
US coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team fell short when it mattered.
“We didn't show our real quality as a team,” Pochettino said.
“We never connected with the game. Belgium were better than us, and that's it. It was a very bad day. It wasn't our day, collectively or individually. In a tournament like the World Cup, when that happens in a knockout stage, you are out and you need to go home.”
Pochettino said his team were unable to build on the equaliser.
“Even when we scored, in the next action we conceded,” he said. “Normally you cannot concede in that moment.”
The match was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Fifa's decision to lift Balogun's automatic one-match ban despite his red card against Bosnia in the Round of 32.
However, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said his players were not focused on the incident.
“No, it wasn't at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players.
“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, avoid their pressing and play higher up. We played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great qualification for the quarter-finals.”
Pochettino insisted the controversy surrounding Balogun's availability had not impacted the team's performance.
“We were not good enough today. We don't need to find excuses,” he said. “All that was happening around was around, but it wasn't a situation that affected us.”
Despite the result, Pochettino said the future of the US team is bright and the Argentine hinted he wants to continue.
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“I think now … it's [time to] rest a little bit, to think, to have conversations, and then see what the decision is from the federation and from us,” he added. “But I am so happy.”
For Belgium, the next challenge is against Spain in Los Angeles on Friday. However, they will almost certainly be without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in the first half with a knee injury.
He later re-emerged on crutches, and Garcia said it looked serious.
“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarter-finals, we want to go to the semis,” Garcia added.
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