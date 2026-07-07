'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Trump after hammering US

The controversy surrounding Fifa's ​decision to lift US player Folarin Balogun's suspension for the last-16 clash against Belgium did not count for much as the co-hosts crashed out of the World Cup following a 4-1 rout in Seattle.

Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace and added an assist as Belgium eliminated the last remaining hosts of the finals.

Belgium secured their spot in the quarter-finals against Spain in California on Friday.

De Ketelaere put Belgium ahead in the ninth minute with a tap in. Malik Tillman equalised in the 31st minute with a deflected free kick which wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois before De Ketelaere restored Belgium's lead a minute later with a header.

The co-hosts tried to assert themselves, but an error from goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed substitute Hans Vanaken to score in the 57th minute.

▶

Romelu Lukaku then scored a fourth in added time to send Belgium into the quarter-finals for the third time in four World Cups.

Lukaku and his teammates celebrated by mocking Donald Trump's famous 'Trump dance' after the US President appealed to Fifa to lift Balogun's suspension.

Over on Instagram, the Belgian national side posted a photo of Lukaku cupping his ear with the defiant caption: "Overturn this."

US coach ​Mauricio Pochettino said his team fell short when it mattered.

“We didn't show our real quality as a team,” Pochettino said.

“We never connected with the game. Belgium were better than us, and that's it. It was a very bad day. It wasn't our day, collectively or individually. In a tournament like the World Cup, when that happens in a knockout stage, you are out and you need to go home.”

Pochettino said his team were unable to build on the equaliser.

“Even when we scored, in the next action ​we conceded,” he said. “Normally you cannot concede in that ‌moment.”

The match was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Fifa's ​decision to lift Balogun's automatic one-match ban despite his red card against Bosnia in the Round of ⁠32.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino consoles Sebastian Berhalter. EPA Info

However, Belgium ⁠coach Rudi Garcia said his players were not focused on the incident.

“No, it wasn't at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, ​avoid their ⁠pressing and play higher up. We ‌played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great ​qualification for the quarter-finals.”

Pochettino insisted the controversy surrounding ⁠Balogun's availability had not impacted the team's ​performance.

“We were not ‌good enough today. We don't need to find excuses,” he said. “All that was happening around ⁠was around, but it wasn't a situation that affected us.”

Despite the result, Pochettino said the future of the US team is bright and the Argentine hinted he wants to continue.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters Info

Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters Info

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters Info

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP Info

Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP Info

England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP Info

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters Info

Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP Info

France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP Info

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston to qualify for the last 16. AFP Info

An Egypt fan holds a banner before the match against Australia in Arlington, Texas. Her confidence was vindicated ... Egypt won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Next up, Argentina. Reuters Info

Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action tussles with Jaminton Campaz of Colombia in Kansas City, with the South Americans winning 1-0 to progress to the last 16. EPA Info

Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi looks to create an opening during his side's hard-fought last 32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. AFP Info

Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko is thrown into the air by a challenge from Australia's Jackson Irvine, left, in Arlington. AFP Info

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi thwarts Colombia striker Luis Suarez in their last 32 clash in Kansas City. Reuters Info

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters Info

Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP Info

Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP Info







































“I think now … it's [time to] rest a little bit, to think, to have conversations, and then see what the decision is from the federation and from us,” he added. “But I am so happy.”

For Belgium, the next challenge is against Spain in Los Angeles on Friday. However, they will almost certainly be without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in ​the first half with a knee injury.

He later re-emerged on crutches, and Garcia said it looked serious.

“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarter-finals, we want to go to the semis,” Garcia added.