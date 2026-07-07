Kylian Mbappe blasts 'despicable' Paraguay ⁠senator over racist remarks

Kylian Mbappe hit back at a Paraguayan ⁠senator who launched a racist attack on the France star following the South American country's exit from the World Cup, describing the official as a “despicable woman”.

France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in a ⁠bruising and ill-tempered clash in Philadelphia to advance to the quarter-finals.

In the match, Paraguay led 12-9 in fouls but three French players were booked by Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev.

At the final whistle, Mbappe was seen smiling and apparently ignoring goalkeeper Orlando Gill's outstretched arm for a handshake.

Following the ill-tempered match, senator Celeste Amarilla posted a lengthy message on X filled with racist remarks about Mbappe.

The France ​captain ⁠responded with a strongly worded statement.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of ​your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition,” Mbappe posted on social media.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

“I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced it planned to file a criminal complaint.

“These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the matter to the public prosecutor's office with a view to legal proceedings,” it said.

“These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it ​is our country that is being insulted.”

Meanwhile, the Paraguayan government said it “deplores and rejects ‌the statements” made by Amarilla, saying they are “contrary ⁠to the values and principles that inspire peaceful ​coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.”

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“The statements of the aforementioned legislator correspond ​exclusively to the ‌exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of ⁠the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or the Paraguayan people,” it said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave his support to Mbappe, noting he has “all my support” in the fight against racism.

France's assistant coach Guy Stephan added: “We haven't spoken with Kylian yet, haven't had the opportunity. But in three words: it's disgraceful, vile, outrageous.”

France will take on Morocco in the quarter-finals in Massachusetts on Thursday (Friday midnight UAE).