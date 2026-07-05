Mexico v England World Cup talking points: Kick-off crisis, Quinones class and time for Saka to shine

All eyes turn to the magnificent Azteca Stadium on Sunday as World Cup co-hosts Mexico play host to England in the last 16.

The Mexicans have enjoyed a memorable tournament so far winning all four of their matches, scoring eight and conceding none, as well as winning a knockout stage match – against Ecuador – for the first time in 40 years, although Thomas Tuchel's side will comfortably be their toughest opponents yet.

England's form has been mixed – to say the least – since defeating Croatia 4-2 in their opener, as they followed up a goalless draw with Ghana with a nervy 2-0 win over Panama. And the Three Lions where staring down the barrel of a disastrous last-32 exit to DR Congo until captain Harry Kane bagged a late brace – taking his tally to five in four games – that sent them through.

Whoever is victorious in Mexico City will take on the either Brazil or Norway in Miami next Saturday.

Kick-off chaos

The weather in North America has thrown a mighty curveball into proceedings as it emerged on Friday that Fifa were considering moving the kick-off time – originally planned for 6pm local time – forward by six hours due to the threat of storms and the potential impact of flooding and lightning.

Queue absolute chaos as both the Mexican and English governing bodies expressed their anger in no uncertain terms at such a late change of schedule.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre described the idea as a “kick in the gut”, while England attacker Marcus Rashford said it was “not ideal” but insisted the squad would cope. “We'll be ready regardless of the time,” added teammate Morgan Rogers.

The disruption to team plans, fan travel and logistics of moving the game would have been huge. But in the end Fifa reverted to Plan A and the original kick-off time returned. Panic over.

Quinones quality

The star performer in Mexico's surge to the last 16 has been left-winger Julian Quinones who has scored three times and assisted another, while also scooping the player-of-the-match awards for his performances against South Africa and Ecuador.

The 29-year-old Colombia-born attacker clinched the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot last season with his 33 goals for Al Qadsiah – after a final-day hat-trick at Al Ittihad – ensuring he finished one above England striker Ivan Toney (Al Ahli) and five clear of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).

Quinones has been sensational since moving to the kingdom in 2024, scoring 62 goals in 68 games across all competitions for Qadsiah, who are now coached by former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

And he has carried over that form on to the international stage. “We have to keep fighting. That’s how life is: you fight, fight, and fight until you get what you want,” said Quinones after the Ecuador win.

Right mess for England

So whoever starts at right-back for England on Sunday will be going head-to-head with Mexico's most in-form player. As it turns out, that position that has caused manager Tuchel a major headache both before and during the finals.

The German named injury-prone duo Tino Livramento and Reece James in his original World Cup squad, only to lose the Newcastle United full-back before a ball had kicked at the tournament due to a calf issue.

Injured England defenders Reece James and Jarell Quansah, centre left and right, on the bench during the last-32 game against DR Congo. Getty Images Info

Chelsea defender James started the opening two games but has not been seen since due to a hamstring problem. Jarell Quansah took his place only to limp off in the second-half of the Panama match, leaving Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence to deputise against Congo.

As England chased goals against the Africans, midfielder Declan Rice took over down the right while there is talk of Ezri Konsa could shift to right-back against the Mexicans, with John Stones starting at centre-half.

Real Madrid's former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – snubbed from both from the original squad and as a replacement for Livramento – must be looking on in disbelief.

Time for Saka show

An unexpected problem area for England has been down both wings with none of Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford or Bukayo Saka having been able to cement their starting berths in wide attacking areas.

Gordon started down the left but was dropped after two quiet games, although the Barcelona new boy did make a crucial impact coming off the bench against Congo, earning assists for both of Kane's goals.

England beat Congo – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Harry Kane scored both goals as England beat DR Congo 2-1 in the World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta. AFP Info

Harry Kane scores England's winner. EPA Info

England's Harry Kane scores their first goal. Reuters Info

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters Info

Harry Kane heads home England's first goal. Reuters Info

Brian Cipenga celebrates with his Congo teammates after scoring. Getty Images Info

England captain Harry Kane goes down under the challenge Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi but no penalty was given. Getty Images Info

Congo forward Brian Cipenga scores his team's early goal despite the attentions of England defender Djed Spence. AFP Info

England's Jude Bellingham sees his header saved by Lionel Mpasi of Congo. AFP Info

DR Congo's Brian Cipenga celebrates after scoring. Reuters Info

England's Harry Kane sees a shot saved by Congo keeper Lionel Mpasi. Getty Images Info

England's Jude Bellingham after seeing a chance saved. AFP Info

Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi makes a save. AFP Info

Congo's Brian Cipenga fires past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at his near post. AFP Info



























Rashford made a goal-scoring appearance as a substitute in the Croatia opener, only to flatter to deceive when given the nod over Gordon against Panama and Congo.

Madueke has looked good in flashes but his final product and consistency remain erratic down the right while his Arsenal teammate Saka still looks rusty after his Achilles injury.

Tuchel has made it clear that Saka's gametime needs to be managed carefully but the 24-year-old already has a wealth of big tournament experience behind him.

Atmosphere and altitude

World Cup fever has swept through Mexico fanned by their team's performances so far. So expect an incredible atmosphere at the Azteca, one of world football's great arenas.

Ahead of the last-32 clash, Ecuador lodged an official complaint to Fifa after Mexican supporters used loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles outside the team hotel late at night. And the England squad were given noisy “welcome” by hundreds of locals when they arrived at their Mexico City hotel ahead of Sunday's game.

But the weather and hostile fans could be least of England's worries ahead of a game being that will be played at a draining 2,200 metres ⁠above sea level.

Ideally, athletes should spend a week or two acclimatising to such a change. England arrived on Friday, while Mexico have played all their games so far at high altitude, including three at the Azteca. “The altitude will be a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it,” said Tuchel. “It just takes too much time.”

Rogers, though, remains upbeat. “Of course, we know the difficulties, how well they're playing, the atmosphere, and all of that,” the Aston Villa player added. “But we know that if we're for our best, we can beat pretty much anyone.”