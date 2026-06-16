Argentina v Algeria: No special plans for Messi in World Cup opener, Petkovic says

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said there were no special plans to stop Lionel Messi when the North Africans face world champions Argentina in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Messi captained La Albiceleste to a third World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022, adding the one trinket that had eluded him in his trophy-laden career.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar will appear at a record sixth World Cup when he takes to the field at Kansas City Stadium at 5am UAE time on Wednesday, with Argentina favourites to progress from a group also containing Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan.

"I respect every player and every opponent enormously, but I also respect our own strengths. I always try to propose something different and try to dominate with my own team," Petkovic said at his pre-match press conference.

"I have never created a plan to stop one specific player and I won't tomorrow either. We will try to limit the players around them who help these world-class players express themselves at their best.

"It's pointless to prepare your team for one individual player. We need a Plan A for how we play and a Plan B for how we react in certain situations."

Play 01:30 Algeria back at World Cup for first time in 12 years

As one of nine group winners in African qualifying, Algeria automatically secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, their first global finals appearance since a last-16 exit to Germany at Brazil 2014.

A disappointing Africa Cup of Nations saw the Fennecs exit at the quarter-finals, although wins over the Netherlands and Bolivia in the buildup to the World Cup has given Bosnian Petkovic plenty to be encouraged by.

"We have worked well over these two weeks and the team arrives prepared for the match against Argentina. We are obviously not the favourites, but as we have already seen in this tournament, surprises are possible and we will try to create one."

Argentina suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Qatar, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

In the end, it counted for little, with Argentina going on to beat France in the final on penalties.

For Petkovic, who coached Switzerland to the last-16 at Russia 2018, the opening game of any World Cup "is always an unknown" but that a positive result would put Algeria in a strong position to make it out of the group.

"That's why it's important to focus on ourselves, give our maximum and get a result because a positive result in the opening game helps you approach the following matches with greater confidence and positivity," he said.

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic attends a press conference. Getty Images Info

"We have ambitions, but we must keep our feet on the ground and remain realistic.

"Previous matches have shown us we can compete against big opponents, but they have also shown us that great opponents can decide games on their own.

"If they perform at 100 per cent and we perform at 100 per cent, they still have an advantage. So we need to give something extra to have a chance of winning."

Motivated Messi

For Messi, there ​are records within reach, and then there is the unending desire for competition.

Messi will turn 39 next week, and this is widely expected to be his World Cup farewell. Not only will he beat Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo by mere hours as the first to feature in six World Cups, he also needs four goals this tournament to break Germany's Miroslav Klose's career record of 16.

Previous slide Next slide It's finally his. Getty Images Info

Argentina's captain and hero Lionel Messi celebrates with his family after winning the World Cup. AP Photo Info

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove Award. AP Photo Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and his loved ones cherish the moment. Reuters Info

Former Argentina player Sergio Aguero celebrates with the team. PA Info

Messi also picked up the Best Player Award. EPA Info

Messi received the award from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Fifa president Gianni Infantino, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, right, were also on stage. EPA Info

German Pezzella gets his hands on football's biggest prize. Getty Images Info

Angel Di Maria, centre, was heroic for Argentina in the final. Getty Images Info

Argentina players celebrate Gonzalo Montiel's World Cup-winning penalty. Getty Images Info

Lionel Messi scored two goals and secured his first World Cup title. Getty Images Info

A penalty shoot-out has to be one of sport's cruelest moments. Getty Images Info

It is Argentina's third World Cup triumph. Getty Images Info

Tearful players collapsed on the pitch in celebrations. AP Photo Info

The South Americans won 4-2 on penalties, after it finished 3-3 in extra time. Getty Images Info

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi embrace at the final whistle. Reuters Info

Heartbreak for the holders at Lusail Stadium. PA Info

Montiel celebrates scoring the winning goal. PA Info

Some can't watch, others can. AP Photo Info





































The game against Algeria will be his 200th for Argentina, while his 117 goals are also a national record.

Messi moved stateside to play for Inter Miami in 2023, where he's won Major League Soccer MVP awards and a league title. He left Miami's final match before the World Cup break with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, but he's since recovered and came off the bench to score in a friendly against Iceland.

"There had been doubts because of what I said at the previous World Cup. That I thought it would ⁠be difficult for me to play in another one, because so many years had to pass," Messi said this month.

"But I kept feeling good and taking things day by day. I had the opportunity to play, get into rhythm, get minutes on the pitch and gradually feel better. It happened naturally. I'm ⁠happy, enjoying every moment and now I'm also as excited as ever."