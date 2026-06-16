Sabri Lamouchi removed as Tunisia coach after one defeat at World Cup

Sabri Lamouchi became the first casualty of the 2026 World Cup as he was sacked from his post as Tunisia head coach following a chastening 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their tournament opener.

The Tunisian ⁠football federation ⁠announced ​his dismissal on its Instagram account.

“An agreement has been officially reached ⁠to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi,” the statement said. “Plans are under way ‌to appoint ‌Mondher Kebaier as the national team ‌coach [on an interim basis].”

Tunisia had high hopes coming into the tournament on the back of a superb qualifying campaign where they did not concede a single goal.

Lamouchi had banked on his team’s defence to make a mark in what was the third straight World Cup appearance for the Eagles of Carthage.

But on Sunday, Tunisia suffered a rude awakening as Yasin Ayari registered a brace, Alexander Isak had one goal and two assists, while Viktor Gyokeres recorded a goal and an assist in a comfortable win for Sweden.

Lamouchi had only taken up the job from Sami Trabelsi, who was dismissed from his role in January after a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in which Tunisia exited at the last-16 stage.

Following the opening loss in the 2026 finals, Lamouchi had lamented mistakes from his players.

“We made way too many mistakes,” Lamouchi said.

“It's a difficult loss. It's painful. Starting the competition with ⁠this bad of a loss is indeed difficult. With world-class players that we have in the two Swedish forwards [Gyokeres and Isak], it's something that you don't recover from.”

Lamouchi, 54, was hired ​in ‌January and was already under ⁠fire following a 5-0 loss to Belgium ⁠in a pre-tournament friendly on June 6 in Brussels.

The Frenchman previously managed Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup but failed to advance beyond the group stage in Brazil.

Under-23 coach Anis Boujelbene is expected to travel to North America and aid the team for their remaining fixtures against Japan and the Netherlands.