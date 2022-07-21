UFC 280: Tickets on sale from Friday for Abu Dhabi showdown

Tickets for the UFC’s eagerly-anticipated return to Abu Dhabi go on sale from Friday.

UFC 280, the promotion’s first event in the capital in 12 months, takes place at Etihad Arena on October 22, and features a headline match-up between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

A clash between rising welterweights Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady has also been announced for Abu Dhabi, while another selection of bouts is expected to be confirmed on Thursday. That is expected to include bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s title defence against TJ Dillashaw.

UFC 280, which concludes Abu Dhabi Showdown Week - October 17-23 - marks the latest instalment of the UFC’s partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) which began in 2019.

Tickets for the event go on general sale at 1pm UAE on Friday, via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early Thursday, from 12pm. Anyone who previously registered interest in the UFC 280 will gain access an hour later.