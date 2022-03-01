Khamzat Chimaev to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April - Dana White

Chimaev has blitzed through four bouts in UFC thus far, but Burns will mark his biggest test

John McAuley
Mar 01, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face his greatest UFC challenge to date, with promotion president Dana White confirming the fast-rising prospect will take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April.

Read more
Israel Adesanya targets 'fresh meat'

The bout, originally reported last month by Brazilian news outlet Combate, has been slated for the already stacked April 9 card in Jacksonville, Florida. That event is headlined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s title defence against “The Korean Zombie” Jung Chan-sung, with the undisputed bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan also scheduled.

On Tuesday, when previewing this weekend’s UFC 272 in Las Vegas, White told Canadian outlet TSN that Chimaev-Burns was in the pipeline, before confirming to YouTube channel The Underground that “it’s happening” at UFC 273.

Undeniably, Burns will represent the most difficult test in Chimaev’s breakout UFC career thus far. The Brazilian, whose professional MMA record reads 20-4, is currently ranked the No 2 contender at welterweight. He last fought in July, when he rebounded from his defeat against champion and former teammate Kamaru Usman with a unanimous decision win against Stephen Thompson.

Chimaev, meanwhile, has taken the world’s lead MMA organisation by storm since debuting in Abu Dhabi in July 2020. In four bouts in the promotion, the Chechen-born athlete has cruised to four victories, in the process taking a solitary significant strike.

Most recently, Chimaev defeated China’s Li Jingliang by first-round submission at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in October to extend his unbeaten record in pro MMA to 10-0. Three of Chimaev’s four UFC appearances have taken place in the UAE capital.

Updated: March 01, 2022, 6:51 AM
UFCAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Chimaev to take on Burns at UFC 273 - Dana WhiteStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Makhachev offers to step in against Dos Anjos at UFC 272
An image that illustrates this article Makhachev targets Abu Dhabi title shot after quick victory in Las Vegas
An image that illustrates this article Makhachev eyes UFC title fight in Abu Dhabi - but first to beat GreenStory gallery icon