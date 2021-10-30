UFC 267 live: Khamzat Chimaev makes stunning return at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Stacked main card features six bouts, headlined by Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Teixeira

John McAuley | 
Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 30, 2021

Some of the finest MMA fighters in the world descended on Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday.

Two title fights top the bill, headlined by Jan Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Glover Teixeira, the No 1-ranked contender. In the night’s other championship clash, former bantamweight belt-holder Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen, a late replacement for current champion Aljamain Sterling, in an interim title fight.

The night was made memorable when crowd-favourite Khamzat Chimaev returned to octagon for first time in 13 months, following a protracted battle with Covid. He choked out Li Jingliang in the first round, proving his mettle once again.

If you're not inside the Etihad Arena to watch UFC 267, fear not because John McAuley will be providing live fight updates and immediate reaction from octagon-side throughout the evening.

Updated: October 30th 2021, 8:06 PM
