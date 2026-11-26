Jannik Sinner is not present in Bologna with his Italian teammates to compete in the Davis Cup Finals, but the world No 2 was nevertheless the main topic of discussion on Wednesday as his rivals and peers reacted to the news of his knee surgery.

Sidelined with knee troubles since his Wimbledon final victory over Alexander Zverev back in July, Sinner announced on Tuesday that he underwent “minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band”.

The 25-year-old Italian enjoyed an explosive start to 2026, winning six titles and amassing a 44-3 win-loss record before he was forced to withdraw from all events after Wimbledon.

According to a statement from Sinner’s team, orthopaedic surgeon Lasse Lempainen performed the right knee surgery in Turku, Finland, but no timeline has been given for his recovery or his return to the court.

Italian media speculated that Sinner would be out of action for several months, which would see him miss January’s Australian Open.

On Wednesday, Sinner’s biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, told reporters the Italian’s absence has been truly felt on tour and that he “can’t wait” to see Sinner back on court.

“Obviously I'm going to say tennis misses him. I miss him. We haven't seen each other since April,” said Alcaraz. “The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. He's young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I'm sure he's going to come back even stronger, even better.

“I can't wait to see him practising, stepping back on court. I wish him the best, speedy recovery, and hopefully see him around on the tour and talk to him.”

Alexander Zverev, who in Sinner’s absence was able to overtake him as world No 1, suffered a horrific ankle injury during a match against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros four years ago and spent six months on the sidelines.

The German explained that his situation was different from Sinner’s because his injury was clear from the start, given that he tore seven ligaments and fractured several bones, whereas the Italian’s right knee issue has not had a clear solution.

Sinner defends Wimbledon crown – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the Wimbledon trophy after winning the men's singles final against Alexander Zverev at the All England Club. EPA Show caption: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the Wimbledon trophy …

Winner Jannik Sinner and runner-up Alexander Zverev at the All England Club. Getty Images Show caption: Winner Jannik Sinner and runner-up Alexander Zverev at the A…

Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the championship point against Alexander Zverev. Getty Images Show caption: Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the championship point agai…

Jannik Sinner hits a return against Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. EPA Show caption: Jannik Sinner hits a return against Alexander Zverev in the …

Jannik Sinner celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev. Getty Images Show caption: Jannik Sinner celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev. G…

Italy's Jannik Sinner en route to his fifth Grand Slam trophy. Reuters Show caption: Italy's Jannik Sinner en route to his fifth Grand Slam troph…

Alexander Zverev during the Wimbledon final. Getty Images Show caption: Alexander Zverev during the Wimbledon final. Getty Images













“He's mentally strong. We know that he's mentally strong. I hope that he takes every step serious and that in three, four months he can be back to 100 per cent and be back playing,” Zverev said during Team Germany’s press conference ahead of their quarter-final tie against Great Britain.

“Even though, of course, he's one of my biggest competitors, one of the most difficult players for me to play, I still wish for him to come back to the tour because I've been there, I know what injury feels like, and I don't wish injury upon anyone.”

Alcaraz has had his fair share of injury woes and has missed nearly five months of action this year while dealing with a wrist problem.

The Spaniard has been unstoppable over the past two months, though, winning four titles.

He arrives in Bologna with 20 victories in his past 21 matches, including a maiden title at the ATP Finals last week in Turin, and is riding a 14-match winning streak.

Despite managing an injury to his upper-left leg that bothered him during the ATP Finals, Alcaraz remains on Spain’s squad for the Davis Cup Finals.

While he will likely be rested for singles play in Thursday’s quarter-final against Austria, Alcaraz may take part in doubles, should the two sides split the two singles matches.

“Obviously, I'm taking care of my body physically, mentally. I'm taking care of the issues I had physically in Turin. It's been a few good days,” he said.

“I’m still recovering, still doing some exercises to make things stronger so I'm not getting any pain or any problem in the next few days.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the tour for the past couple of seasons and combined to win nine consecutive Grand Slams from the 2024 Australian Open through the 2026 Australian Open.

Given that they have both suffered significant injuries this year, is there anything Alcaraz would have done differently?

“I probably could have done a little bit different things. Not going to lie. Pushing yourself to play every week, eventually you're killing yourself. But I think it is what it is,” responded the 23-year-old.

“We have to learn from these experiences. We just have to make mistakes in your career to learn from them, then be better. And reschedule a little bit everything: tournaments, practices, and days off. I think that's really important.

“From now on, I will learn and I will do a little bit different things. I think everybody is going to be like that.”