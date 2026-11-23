Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra Eala has been confirmed for the 2027 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Eala will make her third appearance at the WTA 500 tournament in the UAE capital, which runs from January 30 to February 6, 2027.

The 21-year-old has established herself as the highest-ranked Filipina player in WTA history. Currently No 15 in the world, Eala returns to the UAE after a breakthrough season.

Eala reached the quarter-finals in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, with her sold-out matches drawing thousands of fans to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.

"Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I’m really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament’s fifth anniversary," said Eala.

"The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special. I’ve continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I’m excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It’s always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds.

"The crowds that came and watched me last year were electric and it was an event I loved participating in. After the triumph at the Mubadala DC Open this summer, hopefully I can bring the same luck with me in the UAE capital."

Alex Eala at 2026 Abu Dhabi Open - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Alexandra Eala in action against Zeynep Sonmez at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Alexandra Eala in action against Zeynep Sonmez at the Mubada…

Alexandra Eala celebrates winning a point. Show caption: Alexandra Eala celebrates winning a point.

Alexandra Eala's fans in Abu Dhabi. Show caption: Alexandra Eala's fans in Abu Dhabi.

Zeynep Sonmez plays a return. Show caption: Zeynep Sonmez plays a return.

Zeynep Sonmez serves to Alex Eala. Show caption: Zeynep Sonmez serves to Alex Eala.

Zeynep Sonmez tosses the ball for a serve. Show caption: Zeynep Sonmez tosses the ball for a serve.

Alexandra Eala before the match. Show caption: Alexandra Eala before the match.

Zeynep Sonmez volleys at the net. Show caption: Zeynep Sonmez volleys at the net.

The court lit up at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Show caption: The court lit up at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Zeynep Sonmez in action in Abu Dhabi. Show caption: Zeynep Sonmez in action in Abu Dhabi.



















In 2026, Eala celebrated a number of milestones. In August, she captured her maiden WTA Tour-level singles title at the Mubadala DC Open to become the first Filipina player to win a WTA Tour singles title.

That success followed her deepest Grand Slam run earlier in the season, when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

Nigel Gupta, tournament director of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex back for the tournament’s fifth edition at such an exciting point in her career following a series of impressive milestones on the international stage. The support she receives from the UAE community adds to the atmosphere at the tournament, and we look forward to having her back in Abu Dhabi for another memorable week of world-class tennis.”