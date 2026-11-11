Ons Jabeur 'definitely coming back' as former world No 2 targets 2027 return

Ons Jabeur wants to return to tennis next year but says it will be a gradual process as she builds up her strength following the birth of her first child.

The Tunisian star has not played since June 2025 when she retired from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon. Jabeur decided to take a “step back” from tennis after struggling with injuries and fatigue.

Five months later, she announced she was expecting her first child and in April gave birth to son Elyan, describing him as a “tiny miracle” on social media.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up – who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2022 and the All England Club showpiece again one year later – has been a trailblazing talent for Arab-African athletes.

The former world No 2 is also one of the most popular figures on the WTA Tour and her return will be welcomed with open arms by players and fans alike.

There have been other prominent players who have returned to action after giving birth, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams. And Jabeur, 32, is now set to join that list.

“I'm hoping to come back, hopefully next year. I still don’t know the exact time, but very soon,” she told The National on Wednesday after signing a partnership with Special Olympics UAE in Dubai to identify talent and train people with developmental disabilities.

“I'm still discovering … my body is a bit changed after the delivery, but I’m definitely coming back and hoping to stay a few more years on tour before actually retiring.

“I'm enjoying every moment, you know, motherhood it’s been amazing. Definitely will want more sleep, but it's part of the process.

“I'm enjoying everything with my son … He actually comes with me when I train. I'm trying to come back slowly.”

Jabeur, who has won five WTA titles, has previously spoken about the need to balance her career and personal life. She opened a tennis academy in Dubai late last year and that has kept her busy during maternity leave. “It's our nature maybe as a woman – we never stop,” she added.