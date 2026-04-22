Ons Jabeur welcomes son Elyan: What is the meaning behind the name?

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has announced the birth of her first child, a son named Elyan, describing him as a “tiny miracle”.

Jabeur, 31, and her husband Karim Kammoun, a Russian-Tunisian former fencer who now works as her fitness coach, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The post featured the couple with their newborn, surrounded by congratulatory flowers, marking their transition into a family of three.

“A tiny miracle, a lifetime of love. Welcoming our baby boy, Elyan Kammoun,” Jabeur wrote.

The name Elyan is likely to be derived from Alyan, an ancient Arabic name. It is associated with meanings such as “one who climbs upwards” or “one who ascends”, while it can also be interpreted more broadly as high, supreme or great.

It stems from the Arabic root “ain-l-a”, which is also linked to the widely used name Ali. It also carries historical resonance through Ali ibn Abi Talib, a relative of the Prophet Mohammed. According to baby name platforms such as The Bump, Elyan remains relatively uncommon but has seen a slight rise in popularity in recent years, partly attributed to its “knightly charm” and spiritual resonance.

Jabeur, who has ranked as high as world No 2, has not competed in recent months owing to her pregnancy, marking a pause in one of the most consistent careers on the WTA Tour.

A three-time Grand Slam finalist and one of the most prominent Arab athletes, she has previously spoken about balancing her career ambitions with her personal life. She had long shared her desire to become a mother. After reaching the Wimbledon final in 2023, she revealed that she had hoped to win her first Grand Slam before taking a break to start a family.

“I win that [final], I could have a baby right away. And that dream faded. I was haunted by fear,” she said in her 2024 documentary This is Me.

She has also previously spoken about her hope to return to the tour after starting a family, following the path of players such as Kim Clijsters. In an interview after announcing her pregnancy, Jabeur referred to motherhood as “the best title I won in my life".