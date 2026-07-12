Jannik ​Sinner digs deep to defend Wimbledon title

Italian World No 1 Jannik ​Sinner ⁠fought back to defeat German ⁠second seed ​Alexander Zverev ⁠6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to retain ⁠the Wimbledon ​title ​on Sunday.

Sinner clinched his second title at the All England Club and fifth Grand ​Slam ‌trophy ⁠to ​close the ​gap ‌on his ⁠rival Carlos Alcaraz, ⁠who has seven majors.

Sinner became the 10th man in the professional era to successfully defend the title.

Sinner and Zverev battled it out for 12 games in the first set before Zverev hit a powerful forehand winner to clinch a gripping tiebreak.

However, Zverev began to show signs of frustration late in the second set as Sinner started to gain the upper hand in the tiebreak. Sinner went on to level the contest at one set apiece.

Zverev brought up his first break point midway through the third set after more than two and a half hours, but slipped and fell to the ground ​after being wrong-footed by a Sinner drop shot. ‌

The second seed carried on, but it was Sinner who hit back in the next game to break for ⁠a 5-3 lead. Zverev soon trailed the Italian two sets to one after nearly three hours.

Sinner broke again for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set ​and the 24-year-old held firm to complete victory.

Sinner has now won a Tour-leading six titles in 2026 and will leave London with the champion's cheque of £3.6 million.

“There's no better place, honestly, to play tennis,” ⁠Sinner said after the win.

“I'm standing here. You can feel the nerves in a ​Sunday morning ⁠when you wake up, that this ‌is a very special day, and you never know how many times you can come back. So I never ​take things for granted.

“Playing in front of very special people throughout the two weeks. It's been amazing. Thanks for the support. You're always amazing to me and you gave me the most special feeling a tennis player can ever feel.”

Losing finalist Zverev had to contend with a fourth Grand Slam final defeat. It was also Zverev's 10th straight defeat to Sinner

“I don't really like you any more,” Zverev told Sinner jokingly.

“To be fair, I lost to you nine times ​in a row,” he added, losing count of his run of defeats.

“Congratulations to Jannik, he showed once again why he's the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you on the finals weekends. It's a great honour to be here. Unfortunately, it didn't go my way.”