Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus award but casts doubt on whether he will play French Open

Carlos Alcaraz was named World Sportsman of the Year while Aryna Sabelnak picked up the women's award at a star-studded Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

Alcaraz won the award for a landmark 2025 season. The Spaniard regained the world No 1 spot at year’s end after two Grand Slam singles titles, at the French and US Opens, plus another final, at Wimbledon. The Roland Garros final against Jannik Sinner will go down as one of the greatest matches of all time.

“What an incredible honour it is to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award," said th world No 1. "As a tennis player, I compete for titles on the court, but this Laureus Statuette means something more as it’s a recognition among the greatest athletes in the world, across all sport.

“Three years ago, I received the Laureus Breakthrough Award in Paris and met one of my heroes, Leo Messi, who won the Laureus Sportsman Award. At the time, I dreamt that maybe one day I would join the great Leo Messi on the Sportsman list, and today, I have. Messi, Federer, Djokovic, Usain Bolt, and, of course, the great Rafa Nadal. I am following in the footsteps of giants. That makes this moment so special."

However, Alcaraz, who collected his award wearing a protective cast on his right wrist that had forced him out of this week’s Madrid Open, cast doubt over whether he would be able to defend his French Open crown next month.

“I have a long career ahead of me. Forcing for Roland Garros could penalise me enormously in the future.

“We’ll see what the tests show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush.”

There was a one-two for tennis as Sabalenka received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award following another career-defining year.

From January 1 to December 31, she did not relinquish the top spot in the world rankings. Sabalenka defended her title at the US Open and was a finalist in Australia and France, where she ended the 26-match Roland Garros winning streak of Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

She joins Serena Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin and Naomi Osaka as women's tennis players to win the award.

“Winning the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award is really special for me," said the Belarusian. "Honestly, it’s a bit crazy to hear my name next to so many legends. To be recognised by the Laureus Academy means a lot, because they truly understand what it takes to get here."

Golf's Rory McIlroy and Formula One world champion Lando Norris were also honoured at the awards.

McIlroy was not present for the ceremony in Spain, but claimed Comeback of the Year for his eagerly awaited triumph in the Masters at Augusta last April.

Victory in a play-off over Justin Rose helped the Northern Irishman become only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam, 11 years after he moved one major away from the feat in 2014.

During a pre-recorded speech, McIlroy said: “I’ve had my fair share of near-misses at the Masters over the years and those moments are tough at the time, but they’re also the ones that push you on, make you work harder and remind you not to give up.

“Thankfully, it all came together for me in Augusta last year. I said when I was eight years old I wanted to win all the majors and to finally achieve that was an incredible feeling.”

Norris also earned recognition for his maiden Formula One title after a titanic battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

After being presented with the gong by six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Hoy, in a pre-recorded video, the British driver said: “A very special award won and it means a lot to not just me but everyone I have been working with.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Spain scooped the inaugural Young Sportsperson of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain were named Team of the Year.

American snowboarder Chloe Kim was named Action Sportsperson of the Year and Nadia Comaneci received a Lifetime Achievement Award 50 years on from the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history.

Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Gabriel Araujo won Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.