Arthur ​Fery's Wimbledon dream run ends as Alexander ⁠Zverev eases into final

British hope Arthur ​Fery's dream run at his home Grand Slam came to an end as Alexander ⁠Zverev stormed to a 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory to reach the final.

German Zverev, aiming for back-to-back major trophies after his French Open success, made it to his fifth major title clash.

“Whether it's the champion or somebody who's won here 48 times, it's not ​going to ⁠be easy, no matter who it's ‌against,” Zverev said.

“But I ​have to trust myself and I have to believe that I can win and that's what I'm going to do.”

Should Zverev win on Sunday, he will become just the seventh man in the Open Era to win the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same year after Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Fery was hoping to become just the second wildcard to enter a major final after Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001.

Zverev took time to find his rhythm as both players traded breaks early. In the tiebreak, the German did not drop a point to win the first set.

Fery tried hard in the next set but ​found himself 1-4 down.

The ‌Centre Court crowd rallied behind Fery, but Zverev tightened ​his grip on ‌the match.

“I know that 99.99 per cent of the stadium wanted Arthur to win, but it was still such an incredible atmosphere,” ⁠Zverev said.

For Fery, it was nonetheless an unforgettable week and capped an incredible journey.

He had delayed going full-time, opting instead ​for the US college route. There, he majored in science, technology and society at Stanford University, where he became ‌the top-ranked college player in the country.

With his latest runs at a major, Fery can aim higher.

Meanwhile, history will be created for the Czech Republic on Saturday when Karolina Muchova takes on compatriot ⁠Linda Noskova in the women's final.

Both players will be eyeing a maiden Grand Slam crown.

The central European nation is all set to produce a winner for the third time in four years at the All England Club, with the tournament set to extend a run of first-time women's ⁠champions to nine editions.

For Muchova, the title clash marks a return to the spotlight three years after her run to the French Open final. A wrist injury had temporarily stalled the progress of one of the women's game's most inventive shot-makers.

“We have great history of Czech tennis,” said the 29-year-old Muchova, who will aim to follow in ⁠the footsteps of Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024 to hoist the Venus Rosewater Dish.

“Definitely ​the fact ⁠that there's so many of us. Myself, when I was ‌younger, looking up to the girls who were like maybe five years older than I was, you can see them doing so well. So it ​gave me the belief that I can as well do it.”