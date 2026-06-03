Aryna Sabalenka crashes out of French Open after spectacular collapse against Diana Shnaider

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been knocked out of the French Open after suffering a spectacular collapse against Diana Shnaider at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka looked to be coasting towards the semi-finals after opening up a 6-3, 4-1 advantage over the 25th seed in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But 22-year-old Shnaider, seeded 25, produced a spectacular turnaround by winning 12 of the next 13 games to secure a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory to seal the Russian's first major semi-final spot.

It was an astonishing finish for Sabalenka – who was beaten by Coco Gauff in last year's final – and looked to be powering towards her first title on the Paris clay having not dropped a set in the first four matches.

The Belarusian made 57 unforced errors, most of which came in those final 13 games, as the only remaining Grand Slam winner left in this year's French Open – woman or man – headed for the exit.

Shnaider's previous best Grand Slam run had seen her reach the fourth round at the 2024 US Open but has now written her name into Roland Garros folklore with this result.

"Well, honestly I am speechless," said Shnaider in her on-court interview. "Super happy. Obviously, today tough conditions with the wind.

“Obviously, the first time playing in an arena – super nervous. So definitely a lot of nerves. The first set was trying to adjust to her game, trying to figure out how to play.

“I feel like I was trying to focus point by point. Not thinking about the score. She is the world No 1, so I was just trying to do my best. I just had to fight for every point.

“Definitely a super special win. I feel like in the third set I finally found my rhythm and how to play and where to be a bit more. The third set was the one I should be aiming for from the beginning. Super happy to finish on a good note. Super special tournament for me here.”

Shnaider will now take on Maja Chwalinska after the Pole became only the sixth qualifier in the Open era to reach the women’s singles semi-finals at a Grand Slam – and second at Roland Garros after Nadia Podoroska achieved the feat in 2020.

Chwalinska's sensational run continues after she defeated Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

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The 24-year-old is ranked 114th in the world and has comfortably doubled her career earnings in the space of 10 days, having previously been struggling to pay hotel bills until her sponsor stepped in and gave her an advance. She will now break into the top 50 for the first time when the new rankings are released next week.

“I honestly don't know what is going on,” Chwalinska said on court after her third top-50 win of the tournament, having already knocked out Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari. “I know I repeat myself, but every single match here is kind of crazy for me.

“I am very grateful. I was definitely nervous. It is normal and I care. I am stressed, of course, but I try to focus on my job and my games. I am happy that I did that.

“I just try to win every match that I am playing, but I am not focusing on confidence. I am playing against the best players in the world, so I will not compare myself to them.

“My goal was to be top 100 this year. That was the main goal. I felt like I'm doing a good job, like that I do the right things and I just need to be patient for it to click. Yeah, but, obviously, I didn't expect it to happen that way. But, I'm not complaining.”

The other semi-final on Thursday will be between Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva and Ukrainian 15th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Title holder Gauff, Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina and three-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek had already bit the dust in what has been a tournament of shocks.

In the men's draw, world No 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic both suffered early exits while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was missing due to a wrist injury.

It leaves second seed Alexander Zverev as favourite to seal his first major crown with the German facing Jakub Mensik, the Czech 26th seed, on Friday for a place in Sunday's final.