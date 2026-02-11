Alex Eala joins all-star cast at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Rising star Alex Eala will make her Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships debut after the Filipina was confirmed as part of the 2026 line-up.

The 20-year-old is joining what is an all-star cast in the UAE that will see 18 of the world’s top 20 players in action – starting on February 15 – including World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and last month’s Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina.

Eala, born in Quezon City, was ranked No 139 in the world just 12 months ago, but has soared into the top 40 courtesy of a series of impressive performances.

She reached the last four in Auckland before following that up with quarter-final appearances in Manila and again last week at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when her run was ended by Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

There was disappointment at the Qatar Open on Monday, though, when Eala was knocked out in the first round 7-6, 6-1 by Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic.

Now Eala – who defeated Clara Tauson in the 2025 Australian Open first round to became the first Filipino player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era – heads to Dubai to test her skills in the main draw of a stacked WTA 1000 field.

Only Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka are missing from the top world's 20 with the likes of Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all taking part.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva will be back to defend the title she won last year after beating Tauson 7-6, 6-1 in the final to become the youngest ever WTA 1000 champion at the age of 17.

Eala is sure to once again have strong support in the UAE after enjoying impressive backing from the Filipino community in the capital.

Ahead of the tournament at Zayed Sports City, Eala spoke to The National about the phenomenal backing she received at the Australian Open that caused a traffic jam around the small court that played host to her first round against Alycia Parks.

“It was very unexpected for me, I'd never seen a line so long for my match, although I had played in a bigger court, so I don't know how that compares,” said Eale.

“But either way it was such a great experience and it just goes to show how much tennis is growing in my country. I think that's a reflection of it and I'm so proud of that.”

Following WTA week's conclusion, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will stage its ATP 500 men’s tournament from 23-28 February.

The men's roster includes defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, world No7 Felix Auger-Aliassime and former winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas defeated Auger-Aliassime to win the title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.