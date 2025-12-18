Sabalenka warns Kyrgios 'I'm coming to win' when they meet at Battle of the Sexes in Dubai

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka says she is relishing the chance to “test myself” in a radically different format as she prepares to take on Nick Kyrgios in Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown later this month.

The exhibition match, staged on December 28 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, will mark TLive’s debut Middle East event and promises to blend elite tennis with showmanship in front of a sold-out crowd. For Sabalenka, the contest is less novelty and more competitive challenge.

“Dubai always brings incredible energy and I can’t wait to step into the arena and connect with the fans,” Sabalenka said in a press release.

“This match is something totally different, and I’m excited to test myself in a new mixed-gender format. Fans can expect an intense match and a lot of fun – I’m coming to win. Nick better be ready.”

The Belarusian arrives as the sport’s dominant force, having finished the season as world No 1 and claimed the final major of the season at the US Open. She believes the bespoke ruleset could play to her strengths.

Central to the concept is the so-called “Equaliser Court”, which is nine per cent smaller than a standard court and designed to prioritise precision, anticipation and tactical awareness over sheer power.

Kyrgios, never one to shy away from the spotlight, has embraced the spectacle while acknowledging the unique threat posed by his opponent.

“I’m all in for putting on a massive night of tennis and entertainment,” the Australian said. “Sabalenka hits the ball harder than half the guys on tour, and with the court dimensions changed, this becomes a battle of instinct over athleticism.”

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns a shot playing with Naomi Osaka of Japan against Aryna Sabalenka and Tommy Paul of the United States in a mixed doubles match during the Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden. AFP

The match will be played in a best-of-three format, with traditional scoring for the first two sets and a 10-point match tie-break if required. Players will be limited to one serve per point, with 60-second timed breaks to maintain a fast, uninterrupted rhythm.

While the event is designed to entertain, Sabalenka made clear her competitive instincts remain firmly intact.

“I’m excited, but I’m serious about this,” she said. “When I step on court, I want to win – no matter the format.”

