Battle of the Sexes: Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka to face Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

Half a century after the iconic Battle of the Sexes, tennis fans will get an opportunity to enjoy part two of the famous match when world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces Nick Kyrgios in Dubai at the end of the year.

Back in 1973, the legendary Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs in Houston. The match captured the imagination of the public and helped raise the profile of women's tennis. Now tennis fans can enjoy the unique format again in the UAE.

Organised by sports and entertainment company TLive, 'Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown' will see a one-night exhibition match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 28, 2025.

While the original battle had more novelty and was mainly about parity between men's and women's sports, this match will be more about sportsmanship and entertainment.

Talking about the clash in Dubai, Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.

"Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."

Kyrgios, never one to shy away from a challenge, said: "When the world No 1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play - I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".

It will be a memorable debut event for TLive, who are organising the match in partnership with IM8, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Coca-Cola Arena.

“TLive is thrilled to bring this modern take on Battle of the Sexes to fans in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Mark McFarlane, managing director, of TLive. “We’re bringing together two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court. It’s an event designed to thrill fans and create a moment that people will remember long after the final point.”

Registration for pre-sale is now open at www. coca-cola-arena.com. Those who register will receive early access to tickets and VIP experiences.

Battle of the Sexes ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, November 11 at 10am UAE time, while general sale begins on November 13.

