Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek left with 'goosebumps' after reaching semi-finals for first time

Former world No 1 Iga Swiatek is treading new ground on the grass at Wimbledon after reaching the semi-finals for the first time in her career.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had never been beyond the last eight at the All England Club but disposed of Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets on Wednesday.

Swiatek, whose previous best effort at the London major had been reaching the quarter-finals in 2023, sailed through the first set but was given a tougher test in the second before eventually prevailing 6-2, 7-5 on Court 1.

The 24-year-old Pole will take on Belinda Bencic on Thursday for a place in Saturday's final after the Swiss edged out Mirra Andreeva, also in straight sets.

After slipping down the rankings, Swiatek is now back in the world's top four having reached the Bad Homburg final on grass last month, although is seeded eighth here.

“Honestly, it feels great,” said Switaek, who lost in the last four at both the Australian and French Opens this year. “I have goosebumps after this win. I am super happy and super proud of myself and I will keep going.

“I really enjoy playing [on grass] this year and hopefully it is going to last as long as possible. I worked hard to progress here on this surface.”

Samsonova struggled early on despite the fact she was enjoying her best ever Grand Slam run as the weight of appearing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final appeared too much to bear at times.

The 26-year-old 19th seed conceded 18 unforced errors on the way to losing the opener and was then broken immediately at the start of the second set after conceding two consecutive double faults.

Swiatek was coasting at 3-0 and then 4-2 only for Samsonova to finally find some game and level the scores. But the former Wimbledon junior champion was not to be denied as she broke for a final time to seal victory after one hour and 49 minutes.

She becomes the fourth active player to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events, joining Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova.

Meanwhile, Russian teen star Andreeva saw her Wimbledon hopes dashed by the more experienced Bencic over two tight sets that were both decided by tiebreaks.

Under the wing of former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez, Andreeva had breezed impressively through the first four rounds without dropping a set. But Bencic proved ready for the challenge, taking the opener in a tense tiebreak.

The second set was equally hard-fought, with breakpoints saved by both players before Bencic broke in the ninth game.

Bencic had asked for the trainer to come on court at the end of the game to deal with a cracked toe nail, but changed her mind with a memorable victory within touching distance.

Whether it was the foot issue or the pressure of serving for the match, Bencic got within two points of winning but was unable to finish the job as Andreeva broke back.

That set up another tiebreak, with Bencic visibly hobbling between points but somehow summoning up the willpower to seal the win with a booming forehand.

World No 34 Bencic reaches the last four at SW19 for the first time and becomes the first Swiss to achieve the feat since Martina Hingis 27 years ago.

“It's crazy, it's unbelievable,” said the 28-year-old. “It's a dream come true. I tried not to think about it at the match point. I'm just speechless. It is my second Grand Slam semi-final overall and my first at Wimbledon. Just speechless, so happy.

“Mirra Andreeva was really tough, I have a lot of respect for her. She is 18 and performing on the biggest stages, already winning so many amazing tournaments. I studied all evening yesterday to come up with a plan. I think it worked out well.”

In Thursday's other semi-final, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on 13th seed Amanda Anisimova.

