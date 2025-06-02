French Open: Gauff and Andreeva safely through to quarter-finals as Boisson shocks Pegula

World No 2 Coco Gauff swept aside Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets to seal her spot in the French Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The American 21-year-old reached Roland Garros's last eight for the fifth successive year following a 6-0, 7-5 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Gauff, who has yet to drop a set in four matches, raced through the opener in 29 minutes breaking the Russian's serve three times, dropping just five points across the first five games.

Alexandrova, seeded 20th, finally showed some fight in the second set but Gauff – looking to secure her second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 US Open – held her nerve and saw out the match in 82 minutes.

“The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall I thought I played great,” said Gauff, who was beaten by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 final.

“I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department.”

Next up for Gauff will be an all-American clash against Australian Open champion Madison Keys who defeated unseeded countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5.

Keys reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2018 and the last eight the following year, but is playing in the second week for only the second time since.

Joining them in the quarter-finals will be the new teen star on the block in Mirra Andreeva who came through her last-16 clash against good friend Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5.

Andreeva broke down in tears last October after losing in three sets to Kasatkina at the Ningbo Open final in China, having squandered a 3-0 lead in the final set.

But the Russian 18-year-old gained revenge by defeating her hitting partner and ex-compatriot – Kastakina now represents Australia – to reach her second Grand Slam quarter-finals.

It was at this stage last year that Andreeva claimed the biggest win of her fledgling career by knocking out Aryna Sabalenka to become the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since Martina Hingis at the US Open in 1997.

And the records have continued to stumble since with Andreeva securing both the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Indian Wells titles this season and will now face French wildcard Lois Boisson for a last-four spot.

“It was a hell of a match,” said Andreeva, who has also not dropped a set in this year's tournament.

“Honestly I'm so, so happy I won, I hate playing against her. We practise a lot and even practice is a torture for me.

“My coach says that you have to practise with people that you don’t like. That’s why we practise a lot, because I hate her! I’m joking, she’s a great person and a great player.

“I knew that this match of course was going to be tough and I’m just happy to be back in the quarter-finals.”

For world No 361 Boisson, the dream run in her home tournament continues after knocking out third seed and US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula in a stunning upset Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22-year-old won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first French player to reach the last eight of their home Grand Slam since 2017, and first as a wildcard since Mary Pierce in 2002.

She is also the lowest-ranked woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final since Kaia Kanepi reached the 2017 US Open last eight ranked No 418.

Boisson, 22, is making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam and had never played an opponent ranked in the world's top 50 before this week.

It was an emotional victory for Boisson, who was due to make her debut in Paris last year only to suffer a serious knee injury two weeks before the tournament which kept her out of action for nine months.

“I'm not sure what to say. Playing on this court, with this atmosphere, was amazing,” Boisson said.

“I gave my all and in the end I won, which is just incredible. I hope I'm going to win it all!”

