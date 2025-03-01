Stefanos Tsitsipas powers past Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final

Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his first Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Saturday. The Greek fourth seed produced a high-quality performance to defeat Canada's Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 in the final and claim his 12th tour-level title. Tsitsipas had twice previously lost in the final – against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/dubai-tennis-final-roger-federer-wins-100th-career-title-with-straight-sets-victory-over-stefanos-tsitsipas-1.832256" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/dubai-tennis-final-roger-federer-wins-100th-career-title-with-straight-sets-victory-over-stefanos-tsitsipas-1.832256">in 2019</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-defeats-stefanos-tsitsipas-to-win-dubai-tennis-title-and-extend-great-start-to-season-1.986235" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-defeats-stefanos-tsitsipas-to-win-dubai-tennis-title-and-extend-great-start-to-season-1.986235">2020</a>, respectively – but made it third-time lucky in 2025. “There is nothing that ensured the win today, it was just pure fighting,” said Tsitsipas after his one-hour, 28-minute victory. “It’s a big relief that I’m able to hold that trophy after the third attempt. It’s something that I had in the back of my mind, and I’m happy to say I accomplished it. “I had a great opponent on the other side of the net, I knew it was a difficult task. I’m just proud of the way I managed the pressure and was able to perform in those crucial moments.” Victory also means Tsitsipas will return to the top-10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since last May. The two-time Grand Slam finalist was making his first appearance in Dubai for five years, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/25/dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships-stefanos-tsitsipas-makes-winning-return/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/25/dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships-stefanos-tsitsipas-makes-winning-return/">defeating Lorenzo Sonego</a>, Karen Khachanov, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/27/matteo-berrettini-enjoying-time-on-court-as-he-sets-up-tsitsipas-clash-at-dubai-tennis-championships/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/27/matteo-berrettini-enjoying-time-on-court-as-he-sets-up-tsitsipas-clash-at-dubai-tennis-championships/">Matteo Berretini</a> and Tallon Griekspoor – who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/28/dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships-top-seed-daniil-medvedev-dumped-out-as-stefanos-tsitsipas-reaches-semis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/28/dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships-top-seed-daniil-medvedev-dumped-out-as-stefanos-tsitsipas-reaches-semis/">knocked out top seed Daniil Medvedev</a> in the last eight – to reach the final. “These are the things we are fighting for as professional tennis players,” added Tsitsipas who will now be ranked at No 9. “To be owning a spot in the Top 10 is definitely one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience. It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I’m happy that I’m in a position where I can really celebrate.” His target now will be to go one step further in a Grand Slam and seal a first major crown having finished runner-up at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-creates-more-history-after-battling-past-stefanos-tsitsipas-in-epic-french-open-final-1.1240494" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-creates-more-history-after-battling-past-stefanos-tsitsipas-in-epic-french-open-final-1.1240494">2021 French Open</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/01/29/djokovic-beats-tsitsipas-in-australian-open-final-for-record-equalling-22nd-major-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/01/29/djokovic-beats-tsitsipas-in-australian-open-final-for-record-equalling-22nd-major-title/">2023 Australian Open</a>, losing to Djokovic on both occasions Auger-Aliassime, who leads the ATP Tour in wins this season, was unable to add to the titles he won in Adelaide and Montpellier. “Tonight wasn’t meant to be, but congrats to Stefanos and his team,” said Auger-Aliassime, who was attempting to seal an eighth ATP Tour title. “We’ve known each other a long time, but tonight you played at a very high level – I can say that for sure. I’ll push to get better and hopefully we'll have more chances to play finals in the future.”