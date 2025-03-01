Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Felix Auger Aliassime in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final on March 1, 2025. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas powers past Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final

Greek fourth seed secures title after high-quality 6-3, 6-3 victory over Canadian

The National

March 01, 2025