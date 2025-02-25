Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Reuters
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Stefanos Tsitsipas makes winning return

Greek player sets up meeting with Khachanov but Arab players Habib and Dougaz crash out

The National

February 25, 2025