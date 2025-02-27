Matteo Berrettini in action during his last-16 match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. Reuters
Matteo Berrettini in action during his last-16 match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Matteo Berrettini ‘enjoying time on court’ as he sets up Tsitsipas clash at Dubai Tennis Championships

Italian’s return to the Middle East has seen him reach last eight in Doha and Dubai

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

February 27, 2025