Matteo Berrettini ‘enjoying time on court’ as he sets up Tsitsipas clash at Dubai Tennis Championships

Matteo Berrettini’s return to the Middle East following a six-year absence is paying off as the Italian matched his result from Doha last week by reaching the quarter-finals in Dubai on Wednesday. Berrettini booked a last-eight showdown with No 4 seed and two-time Dubai runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas by defeating Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 7-6, 6-2. The former world No 6 fired 15 aces, dropped a mere seven points on serve, and faced zero break points against O’Connell throughout the 90-minute clash. “It’s great. I’ve been wanting to have many matches in my legs for so long and I’ve been working really hard and I think I’m playing a great level of tennis,” said Berrettini, who knocked out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/novak-djokovic/" target="_blank">Novak Djokovic</a> in Doha last week before falling in three sets to Jack Draper in the quarter-finals. “I’m enjoying my time on court. It’s great to be back in the quarter-finals, and hopefully this one is going to be better than the last one.” Berrettini returned from a six-month hiatus – due to a ruptured ankle ligament – last March and climbed from 154 in the world to inside the top 40 by capturing three tour-level titles in 2024. His impressive results earned him Comeback Player of the Year honours and he’s now up to No 30 in the world and climbing. “Fortunately, there is room for improvement, always, which is good, because otherwise, where is the fun?” said Berrettini of his current form. “But at the same time, I’m moving well, I’m serving well. I improved my return and my backhand, which were my weaknesses a little bit, so I’m really happy for the work I’m putting in with my team, I’m really proud of what I’m doing, and hopefully a great season ahead.” Berrettini has endured his fair share of injuries and bad luck over the years, which he says has helped him approach tennis a little differently now that he’s able to be back on court competing. “I appreciate all the moments on court and off court. When I was at home and doing rehab and everything, I was missing this. So the moments when I’m tired, or maybe I don’t want to train or I wish I were somewhere else, I think about those moments and then everything comes easier,” he explained. “I also learned that tennis takes time, life takes time, so I accept myself a little bit more and that’s why I’m happier now.” Berrettini’s three titles last year all came on clay but the 28-year-old has shown in the past he is most deadly on grass and speedy hard courts. His best results at the Grand Slams were a runner-up showing on the lawns of Wimbledon in 2021, and semi-final appearances on the hard courts of the Australian Open in 2022 and US Open in 2019. “I always knew my game could fit all surfaces but at the same time it’s never easy when you don’t have matches on your legs, especially on a surface I wasn’t born on,” said Berrettini, who grew up playing on the clay courts of his native Rome. “I feel like grass suits my game, and I improved a lot some aspects and then the confidence going to some tournaments, they’re always the best on tour. “But on clay I grew up. So I have this feeling, especially in altitude, where I love to play. But at the same time, these conditions [<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/26/dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships-de-minaur-and-rublev-out-but-top-seed-medvedev-cruises-through/" target="_blank">in Dubai</a>] are really good for me. When you hit the ball well, playing aggressive, it’s paying off, so I’m really happy.” Berrettini enters his Thursday quarter-final against Tsitsipas trailing the Greek 3-1 head-to-head but the Italian triumphed in their most recent meeting, which came on clay in the Gstaad semi-finals. “Stefanos is definitely improving his game, he’s obviously a great champion of our sport,” said Berrettini of the Greek world No 11. “He proved many times that he could come back. I saw him because he played against a good friend of mine, Lorenzo Sonego, in the first round and he was playing good. “So it will be for sure a tough match, but I’m ready, I’m feeling ready and feeling happy. So let’s see.” Tsitsipas, who claimed a late-night victory over Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, has been playing with a blacked-out frame this week in Dubai as he appears to be testing a new racquet. He said during his on-court interview following his first-round win over Sonego that the conditions on tour have been getting slower, especially due to the type of balls in use, and he is testing out new equipment to feel more comfortable on court. Berrettini likes the Dunlop ball, which has been heavily criticised by several players, including Daniil Medvedev, and says the real issue is the frequent changes of balls used at different tournaments. “I feel like the balls are getting slower and slower all the time. But at the same time what’s most important for us, I think, is consistency,” said the Italian. “We have to try with the same ball, at least on the same surface. We play on clay, we play with the same ball and the quality of the ball is really important, so for our injuries, and I know a lot about that, it’s really important. “I personally like a lot the Dunlop balls, I think they’re the best. But again, everybody has different opinions.”