Jessica Pegula is currently ranked No 4 in the world. EPA

Jessica Pegula aims to end year on high at 'groundbreaking' WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

American has sealed place in season-ending tournament for third year in row despite injury-hit campaign

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

October 17, 2024

