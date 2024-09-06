Jessica Pegula returns the ball to Karolina Muchova during their semi-final match at the US Open. EPA
Jessica Pegula returns the ball to Karolina Muchova during their semi-final match at the US Open. EPA

Sport

Tennis

'Lucky' Jessica Pegula sets up US Open title clash with Aryna Sabalenka

American scripts astonishing comeback to beat Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in semi-final

AFP
New York, Sept 6, 2024 (AFP)

September 06, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal