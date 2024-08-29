Novak Djokovic battled past Laslo Djere, who retired early in the third set, to reach the US Open third round. Reuters
Novak Djokovic battled past Laslo Djere, who retired early in the third set, to reach the US Open third round. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Novak Djokovic grinds into US Open third round after 'awful' serving display

Defending champion advances after Laslo Djere retires injured while Coco Gauff also progresses in the women's draw

The National

August 29, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal