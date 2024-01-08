Emma Raducanu to join Ons Jabeur at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will compete at the second edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open next month, organisers confirmed on Monday.

The British former world No 10 is the third big name to be announced for the WTA 500 tournament, following Tunisian star Ons Jabeur and Brazil's world No 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

“I’m looking forward to competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February alongside a very strong field," Raducanu, 21, said.

“The first edition of the event was a big success and I’m sure this year’s tournament will be equally as exciting. I can’t wait to come back and perform in front of the Abu Dhabi tennis fans again.”

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will take place February 3-11 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic is the defending champion after she beat Russia's Liudmila Samsonova Samsonova in the inaugural final.

Raducanu will arrive in the UAE during the early stages of her comeback from a long-term injury absence after undergoing surgery on her ankle and both wrists, forcing her to call time on her 2023 season in April.

She has shown promising signs already this season with a couple of strong performances at the Auckland Classic last week. The current world No 299 will gain automatic entry to next week's Australian Open under her protected ranking of 103.

Raducanu shot to prominence in 2021 when she defied all expectations to win the US Open at the age of 18 having entered the main draw as a qualifier, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the final.

The victory ensured Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era, doing so while not dropping a set.

“We are thrilled to announce that Emma Raducanu, will be competing at this year’s tournament," said Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“It’s great to see her back on court and competing at the highest level and we are hugely excited at the prospect of watching her play in Abu Dhabi.

“With the competition now less than one month away, excitement is really starting to build with the main draw entry list being revealed tomorrow.”

Raducanu will be part of a 28-player field competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, with 18 direct acceptances through the entry list and six places available through qualification. There are also four wildcard entrants, which include Raducanu.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the tournament, visit www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.