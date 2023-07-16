Wimbledon final: 'World is watching' as Djokovic and Alcaraz clash for title

Novak Djokovic says the "world of sport" will be watching on Sunday when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final where history and potentially a generational shift are on the line.

Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns.

The 36-year-old Serb has already won this year's first two majors – the Australian and French Opens – and victory on Centre Court over the world No 1 will tee him up for a crack at a calendar Grand Slam at the US Open later this year.

"It's the ultimate showdown," said Djokovic, who will be playing in a record 35th Grand Slam final.

"Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and sports world will be directed on this Sunday's Wimbledon final. It's probably the most watched tennis match globally."

When Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open, Spaniard Alcaraz was still three months shy of his fifth birthday.

Djokovic can become Wimbledon's oldest champion while Alcaraz is bidding to be its third youngest after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

"I obviously have more experience. It can help a little bit in some important moments, beginning the match, managing the nerves, managing the occasion, circumstances," said Djokovic.

"But it's not going to be the deciding factor really. Whoever, on a given day, is in a better state, mentally and physically, will be the winner."

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships. AP Photo

Djokovic won the mind games when the pair clashed in the French Open semi-finals in June.

Alcaraz suffered body cramping, a physical ailment brought on, he freely admitted, just by the sight of Djokovic on the other side of the net.

The memory of his Paris collapse is still raw for Alcaraz who plans a series of mental exercises to counter the tension on Sunday.

"I'll try to forget that I'm going to play a final against Novak," he said.

Sunday will be Alcaraz's first Wimbledon final while Djokovic contests his ninth championship match. The Serb has won 34 successive matches at the tournament and has not been beaten on Centre Court since losing the 2013 final to Andy Murray.

"He's in great shape," Djokovic said of Alcaraz. "He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast."

"This is going to be the best moment of my life," said Alcaraz who aims to become the third Spanish men's champion after Manuel Santana in 1966 and Rafael Nadal, who won the title in 2008 and 2010.

"Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis.

"It's even better playing against Novak. It's going to be a really emotional moment for me. For Novak is one more day, one more moment," added Alcaraz who described Djokovic as a "legend" of tennis.