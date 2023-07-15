Wimbledon women's final: Ons Jabeur takes on Marketa Vondrousova

<p>Good afternoon and welcome to <em>The National</em> live Wimbledon blog on what may be a historic day for Ons Jabeur.</p><p>The Tunisian faces Marketa Vondrousova in the final at the All England Club in London, looking to make it third-time lucky in Grand Slam finals and become the first African or Arab woman in the Open era to win a major.</p><p>Jabeur finished runner-up at both Wimbledon and US Open last year - losing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/12/ons-jabeur-storms-into-wimbledon-semi-finals/" target="_blank">to Elena Rybakina</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2022/09/10/iga-swiatek-beats-ons-jabeur-to-win-us-open/">Iga Swiatek</a>, respectively, in the finals - and now takes on the unseeded Czech in a match scheduled to start at 5pm (UAE time).</p><p>Sixth seed Jabeur, 28, goes into the clash as clear favourite and in great form, having beaten <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/08/jabeur-and-swiatek-march-on-at-wimbledon-in-wide-open-womens-field/">Zhuoxuan Bai</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/09/ons-jabeur-completes-tough-mission-to-reach-wimbledon-fourth-round/">Bianca Andreescu</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/10/jabeur-demolishes-kvitova-to-line-up-repeat-of-last-years-final-against-rybakina/">Petra Kvitova</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/12/ons-jabeur-storms-into-wimbledon-semi-finals/">defending champion Elena Rybakina</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/13/ons-jabeur-reaches-second-wimbledon-final-after-thrilling-win-over-aryna-sabalenka/">world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka</a>.</p><p>But she goes up against a player who is enjoying her best run at Wimbledon yet having beaten Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina to reach her second Grand Slam final.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/13/unseeded-marketa-vondrousova-creates-history-by-reaching-wimbledon-final/">By defeating Svitolina</a>, who had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2023/07/12/wimbledon-2023-elina-svitolina-iga-swiatek/">knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek</a> in the quarter-finals, the Czech became the first unseeded player in 60 years to reach the Wimbledon women's final</p><p>Vondrousova, 24, last reached a major final as a teenager at the 2019 French Open, where she <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/ashleigh-barty-clinches-first-grand-slam-title-after-french-open-final-masterclass-1.872090">lost to Ashleigh Barty in straight sets</a>.</p><div></div><div></div>