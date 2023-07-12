Daniil Medvedev proves his mettle to end Chris Eubanks's great Wimbledon run

Daniil Medvedev delivered the knockout blow on Chris Eubanks's remarkable run by booking a Wimbledon semi-final spot with a thrilling five-set win.

World No 43 Eubanks looked set to once again punch above his weight in south-west London after leading the 2021 US Open champion 2-1 going into a fourth-set tiebreak.

But third seed Medvedev battled back to floor the American 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 in a gripping contest on Court One to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

"Next time I will have to play on Centre Court – and I don't win as many five-set matches in my career there," Medvedev told the BBC.

"Here [on Court One] I have two, one coming from two sets to love down, so this is definitely my favourite court anywhere so far. But I am just happy to be in the semi-finals.

"There was a moment in the match where I completely lost the game itself and he played well, I started to sink, I started to do a lot of mistakes, not serving well enough.

"And in the third set I actually started to build something, not lose it 6-1 again and then that helped me in the fourth set. Starting from the tie-break, I managed to play amazing and I am really happy about it."

Medvedev took the opening set but was blown off course for the next two as unseeded Eubanks unleashed a barrage of first-strike tennis that stunned the Russian and had the Court One crowd roaring its approval.

Medvedev looked bewildered and out of ideas at one point as Eubanks kept swinging for the hills, landing blow after blow and won the second and third sets fairly comfortably.

But the former US Open champion began to douse the fire of his opponent's game in a tight fourth set and his experience held sway in the tie-break as he levelled the match.

Eubanks, bidding to emulate American great John McEnroe by reaching the semi-finals on his first appearance, cut a dejected figure in the deciding set as his dream faded away.

Despite the end of his incredible run, the 27-year-old former Georgia Tech student left the court to a huge ovation, making a heart gesture to the stands.

Earlier, backed by the majority of a capacity crowd, Eubanks responded well.

He clinched a couple of crucial breaks en route to a 29-minute second-set demolition before seizing the initiative with a third on the bounce at the start of set three.

Eubanks hit a majestic forehand winner and maintained the momentum to go 2-1 up, prompting chants of "USA, USA" from the stands.

But Medvedev has never lost on this court and was not about to roll over. The world No 3, whose overall record at the All England Club is relatively uninspiring, was almost flawless throughout the fourth set, albeit unable to capitalise on a pair of break points as proceedings raced towards a tie-break.

Having gradually become the better player, Medvedev dug in to deservedly take the contest the distance.