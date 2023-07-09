Rublev wins five-set thriller against Bublik to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Andrey Rublev held his nerve to beat Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller and reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday after squandering a two-set lead.

Rublev, who needed medical treatment for a cut finger early in the match, was gifted the opener when Kazakh 23rd seed Bublik double-faulted twice in the 12th game.

A single break in the sixth game of the second set proved decisive as Rublev established an iron grip on the match.

Neither player was able to force a break in the third set, which went to a tie-break, with Bublik squandering three set points before unleashing a vicious forehand passing shot to claw his way back into the contest.

Rublev appeared to be on the cusp of victory when he carved out two match points in the 10th game of the fourth set but Bublik saved them both with some impressive serving and came out on top again in the tie-break.

The players settled back into their rhythm on serve in the decider but Rublev forced the crucial break in the seventh game, letting out a gutteral roar.

He produced an astonishing diving forehand to set up match point and sealed the win with an ace.

"It was the most lucky shot ever," said Rublev, referring to his breathtaking effort. "It was luck, nothing else. I don't think I can do it one more time."

Rublev, who fired 21 aces to Bublik's 39, will next face the winner of the match between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Mirra Andreeva plays a forehand on her way to victory against Anastasia Potapova at Wimbledon on July 9, 2023. Getty

Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva will not let herself get carried away by comparisons with Emma Raducanu’s US Open win in 2021 after she stormed into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Qualifier Andreeva, the youngest woman in the main draw at 16-years-old, again showed why she is the talk of the tennis world with an accomplished display in a 6-2 7-5 victory against compatriot Anastasia Potapova in round three.

But Andreeva insisted: “Of course, in 2021 she did amazing job. Everyone was impressed. I think she was impressed also to pass the qualies and to win the slam at 18. It’s amazing but me, I just try to not think about it."

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the US beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-1,63 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Marketa Vondrousova tomorrow.