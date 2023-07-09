Ons Jabeur completes 'tough mission' to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Ons Jabeur marked an "emotional" return to Wimbledon's Centre Court on Saturday evening by fighting back to defeat Bianca Andreescu in the third round.

The Tunisian sixth seed, who last played inside the stadium in last year's heartbreaking final loss to Elena Rybakina, needed to grind on her way to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over former US Open champion Andreescu.

READ MORE Exclusive: Ons Jabeur wants level playing field as Arab women take tennis by storm

Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, struggled to find her best form, but with American great Billie Jean King watching on from the Royal Box, she still found a way to win after being outplayed in the opening set by the Canadian, whose variety flummoxed even the usually versatile Jabeur.

"I've got to thank the rain a little bit, letting me speak to my coach and having a better perspective about the match," said Jabeur, who also reached last year's US Open final.

"I didn't play my best tennis but I wanted to be more aggressive. I'm playing against a grand slam champion and she made the mission tough."

Jabeur, 28, regained some control with a serve break midway through the second set which enabled her to take the match into a deciding set.

Andreescu, who like Jabeur has a box of tricks up her sleeve, looked to have the edge again in the third set and was a break ahead but gave away her advantage with a double fault.

Rain began to fall and the match was halted while the Centre Court roof was slid across.

On the resumption, Jabeur had to work hard to hold serve, saving a break point, and she then picked the perfect moment to strike when she broke to love at 4-4.

She still had to serve it out, but did so calmly, sealing it with an ace, to move into a fourth-round clash against two-time champion Petra Kvitova — roaring with relief after match point.

"It was very emotional coming back here since a great final. It's my favourite court and I also love the crowd, the energy and how beautiful it is and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here," Jabeur said.

Asked about the presence of American trailblazer King, Jabeur said she had felt like asking her for advice.

"It was frustrating — her drop shots and slices were annoying and I now know what other players feel," she said. "Billie was watching and I swear I was going to turn to her and ask her what she would do. We need to talk please after."

In the final match of the day, Rybakina continued her title defence with a dominant victory over British hope Katie Boulter, wrapping up a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 57 minutes.