Ons Jabeur makes history by reaching Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria in a thrilling Wimbledon showdown on Thursday to win a place in Saturday's showpiece final.

Tunisian Jabeur triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face the winner of the other semi-final, between 2019 champion Simona Halep and 17th seed Elena Rybakina, for the Wimbledon title.

Having become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2020 Australian Open – one of many milestones, including the first Arab to win a WTA Tour title and first to win a Masters tournament – Jabeur now has a shot at her first Slam triumph.

The third seed was in command against 34-year-old German Maria, her close friend, from the outset, breaking twice in a 38-minute first set.

Maria hit back in the second set to take the match into a decider, before Jabeur hit top form again to secure the victory.